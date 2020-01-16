The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce announced that it is now accepting nominations for the Citizen of the Year Award for 2019.
The public is invited to nominate a person who has displayed outstanding dedication and contribution to the community.
The Citizen of the Year Award will be presented to the honoree in Feb. 18 at the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet.
Forms must be completed and delivered to the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 to be eligible.
Forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 110 S Bolivar St., Suite 101 and can be hand delivered or emailed to info@marshalltexas.com.