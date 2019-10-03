The Marshall Chamber of Commerce is ready to kick off it’s 37th annual Fire Ant Festival Oct. 12.
The festival will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will filled with a competitions, give-a-ways, entertainment and more.
“There is literally something all day and through the night for anyone of any age to do,” said Chamber Director Stacia Runnels.
The event was started 37 years ago by then organizer George Smith.
The first fire ant festival was supposed to be rained out but Smith put together a “weather committee” which consisted of local leaders from a number of faiths, and luckily the rain missed Marshall.
“It rained all day in Longview and other places, but it didn’t rain in Marshall until late,” Runnels said.
The first festival had classic events that are still run today, including the Street Dance, Chilli Cook-Off and the Fire Ant Calling.
However, they also had events that are no longer held, like the fire ant round up, where community members would use containers from home to try to collect as many fire ants as they could.
“It really is about taking annoying little critters and turning into something fun,” Runnels said.
This years festival will include all of the usual events and competitions, like the 100k, the crowning of the fire ant King and Queen and the gurning contest.
The festival will also offer a wide range of food options for the community to enjoy, as well as a ton of events for children.
Children will be able to play in a bounce house, get their faces painted, participate in the kids K or the toddlers trot, and event go to a petting zoo.
Live music will also be performed by a number of bands and artists throughout the event.
For more information on the scheduled events go to www.marshalltexas.com/fireant-festival.