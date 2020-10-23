This Saturday, residents have a chance to enjoy beautiful fall weather while supporting the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce with a cornhole tournament at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
“We’re anticipating a great time with the Marshall Cornhole Crew out at Bear Creek Smokehouse this Saturday! Teams will be selected through Scoreholio, a Cornhole tournament program where random selection pairs teams, placing them on an even playing field. We will have a gun raffle, a 50/50 pot, a poker run, live music with the Marty Latham Band, and cornhole until we declare the winning team,” Chamber Executive Director Stacia Runnels said.
The tournament is $20 to enter plus a $5 door fee with registration at 10 a.m. Bags will fly in the tournament at 11 a.m. and winners will receive a 70 percent payout with a year’s worth of free bacon from Bear Creek.
The chamber is excited to be able to use the new and spacious event venue at Bear Creek where the back doors will be open and the barbecue pit will be ready.
We’re thankful for this opportunity to host a fundraiser to help recoup the losses from not being able to have our main festival. Yet being mindful of this season, HealthCare Express will offer a Sanitation Station for all participants, keeping good practices available throughout. We will have masks on hand, and encourage guests to enjoy the outdoor beauty of the Bear Creek premises. As always, if you aren’t feeling well, we ask that you remain home,” Runnels said.
Though there is no outside food and drink allowed, meals and snacks are available for purchase from Bear Creek Smokehouse and alcohol is being donated by R&K Distributors.
There will also be live music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the Marty Lathram Band.
Sponsors of the event includeTitle Sponsor Fidelity Communications, Venue Sponsor Bear Creek Smokehouse, Band Sponsor Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram-Richard Traweek, Cornhole Bag Sponsor Conterra Networks, Board Sponsors Marshall Homecare and Hospice, Meadowbrook Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Circle S Country Store, Sandy & Matt Futrell, Brandon “B. J.” Fletcher for Sheriff, Farmers Insurance-Nathan McDaniel Agency, Beverage Sponsors R & K Distributors & GG Distributing, LLC, and Raffle sponsor Marshall Elks Lodge.
“More friends of the annual FireAnt Festival will he highlighted as their events approach, such as the Genesis PrimeCare Toddler Trot and Kids K, our Gucci purse raffle sponsored by Kyle Dansby, Attorney at Law, and our Marshall Ford and Maverick Chevrolet FireAnt King and Queen Scholarship Award to be announced at a later date. We remain forever grateful for our annual partners and their commitment to our community efforts,” she said.
Those interested in preregistering for the tournament can go to https://app.scoreholio.com/link/jEFA{/a}.
Bear Creek Smokehouse is located at 10857 State Highway 154 in Marshall.