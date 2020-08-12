The Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce completed its annual Business and Industry Week celebration yesterday, honoring local businesses and individuals who strive to promote the success of local commerce.
On a regular year, the group would host a large dinner fundraiser during which they would announce all of the winners of that year’s awards. However, due to restrictions on gathering put in place to protect from the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, chamber director Stacia Runnels said the group had to get creative.
Alternatively, the chamber organized a surprise visit to each of the businesses and individuals who were selected as winners for 2020, visiting one per day during the week starting last Monday, August 3.
Along with each visit Chamber representatives also brought a different treat for each winner from local businesses.
Award winners for 2020 include:
Employee of the Year: Darrell Bolden of Dairy Queen in Marshall/Hallsville
Boss of the Year: Brandon White, of Marshall Homecare and Hospice
Small Business of the Year : Joe Pine Coffee
Large Business of the Year: Oakwood House Senior Living Community
Industry of the Year: Blue Cross Blue Shield
Legacy Award: Matt Moore, with Marshall Ford.
For more information on winners or for updated information about chamber activities go to www.facebook.com/MarshallChamberOfCommerce.