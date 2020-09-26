The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce hosted a fish fry fundraiser on Friday with roaring success.
“My sincere thanks is extended to our staff, FireAnt committee, chamber ambassadors, chamber members, and every sponsor who stepped up to be a part of this fundraising effort,” said Stacia Runnels, Chamber Director. “They put ‘heart’ into even the smallest tasks, and it was a blessing for me to see so many join in. We have a great little town and it was a wonderful day.”
Runnels said that the chamber was able to exceed its original goal of 1,000 plates, selling over 1,200 plates during the fundraiser.
“At one point we were turning walk up orders away until our pre-sales were picked up and delivered, but soon we were able to continue filling new orders,” Runnels said. “There was even enough leftover to donate to a local non-profit facility that doesn’t provide meals on the weekend. We love to see it work out that way. The day ran very smoothly thanks to the planning and organization of our committee.”
Local first responders were given complimentary plates, courtesy of Century 21-A Select Group Brad Burris, Noble Wealth Advisors-Kenny Knox, Nash Trucking in honor of John Michael Nash, MTX Surveying, Conterra Networks, and East Texas Septic, according to Runnels.
Runnels said that between community members who preordered the meals, and those who showed up during the event or even added to previous orders, the amount of support it astounding.
“We are just so grateful for all of the support,” Runnels said. “It really means so much to us to have everyone show up.”
For the fundraiser the chamber sold $10 meals which included fried fish, French fries, hush puppies and cookies donated to the fundraiser from local stores.
Working out of the Marshall Elks Lodge, the chamber members spent the day frying food and packaging it for everyone who came to pick up a meal.
After the cancellation of the chamber’s annual Fireant Festival fundraiser earlier this year, Runnels previously said that the chamber was concerned over how they would fund their work for the next year, since the festival is the chamber’s largest funding source.
Instead of the large annual event, Runnels said that the chamber opted to host a number of smaller fundraisers beginning with the fish fry.
The events will run through the end of 2020, and Runnels said that it is the chambers hope that the funds will provide them with enough capital to continue to support and advocate for local businesses.
Title sponsors of the event included Fidelity Communications, the Marshall Elks Lodge as hosting venue for our event, and the partnership of Bear Creek Smokehouse and Marshall Homecare and Hospice. Runnels said that it is thanks to sponsors and a large group of volunteers that this event was able to be a success.
“We truly couldn’t have executed a fundraiser of this scale without each and every one of them! This amazing army of volunteers showed up and showed out,” she said.
Additional fundraisers will be announced at a later date by the chamber, to follow those plans check out the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallChamberOfCommerce or in the Marshall News Messenger.