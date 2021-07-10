A chance of thunderstorms is possible tonight and Sunday night through Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Shreveport is advising.
Strong to severe thunderstorms along with locally heavy rainfall will be possible across the Four State Region over the next 24 to 36 hours.
Strong to severe thunderstorms, again with locally heavy rainfall, will be possible across a good portion of the Four State Region, near and to the south of the I-30 Corridor during the day Sunday.
Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with any severe thunderstorms that can develop late Saturday night, through the day Sunday. A large hail threat cannot be ruled out however. In addition to the wind threat, excessive heavy rainfall will be possible which could result in flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.
Do not drive through high water. Turn around don't drown.