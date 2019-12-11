The committee charged with amending the Marshall city charter met for the first time Tuesday to discuss potential changes.
Committee members include Diane Seal, Stacia Runnels, Scott Carlile, Herbert Johnson, Garrett Boersma and Angelita Jackson. Members were joined by ex-official members Commissioners Vernia Calhoun and Amy Ware.
Seal was unable to attend the first meeting.
City Manager Mark Rohr led the meeting, which he described as an introduction to the task at hand.
“We are tasked with something important and what we need to do is be open and communicate with the public throughout the process,” Rohr said.
Dottie Palumbo with the Borjorquez Law Firm presented the committee with information regarding the charter, state law and past revision attempts.
The city attempted to edit the charter last year by forming a committee, but according to Rohr, mitigating circumstances, including former city attorney Todd Fitts falling ill, halted the process after only two committee meetings.
Another attempt was made to edit the charter in 1999, which was brought to a vote. Stormy Nickerson, the city communications coordinator, said that revision did not pass, and only about 10 percent of the population voted on that change.
The current city charter was created in 1909.
“It’s old fashion,” Rohr said. “Simply it is not an effective tool for the city to use.”
A number of concerns about the current charter were addressed during the meeting, including issues of gender inclusion, changes in state law and readability.
“This charter was written 10 years before women had the right to vote,” Rohr said. “It needs to be changed.”
Members of the committee were tasked with reviewing the charter and previous attempts made to alter it, as well as addressing community members about changes they want to see made.
Rohr emphasized the committees desire for public input, stating that he hopes to encourage the community to attend the meetings and speak publicly about what they want to see in their charter.
He said that as of now community members will not have a time limit for speaking at the meeting, but that may change as public interest in the charter review committee grows and more people attend.
The next committee meeting will be January 14, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Any community member interested in attending, or addressing the committee about the charter is encouraged to do so.