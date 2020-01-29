Marshall’s charter review committee met on Tuesday and worked to determine recommendations they were planning to make to the city commission at the meeting scheduled in two weeks.
Community member Leo Morris spoke to the group during the start of the meeting to express concerns over the lack of policy regarding commissioner seat vacancy and the correct procedure for filling that position.
Later discussion by the group determined that in the recommended changes to the charter the board voted on would state that a seat can be filled by appointment or special called election if it has less than 365 days left before it is up for election.
The groups of six members were joined by exo-facto members Commissioner Vernia Calhoun and Commissioner Amy Ware, as well as acting city attorney Scott Rectenwald and City Manager Mark Rohr.
During the meeting the board members addressed the last few issues on the charter, including discussion of bond issues and term limits for city commissioners.
Members voted to change the term limit in their recommendations to two four -year terms for commissioners, instead of four two-year terms.
During the discussion of bond issues and city debt, board members opted to follow state laws, with the addition of a section that explains simply the rights and avenues available to community members.
The group also discussed various random items, including adding language allowing the City Manager and City Attorney to call special called commissioners meetings, specifying that the county judge is appointed by city council, adding a term limit for a city auditor for up to five years and changing the percentage of registered voters needed to recall a commissioner to 15 percent from the original 35 percent.
Rohr said that to get the charter review on the upcoming ballot in May the group has to have the recommendations on the agenda of the city commission by their meeting Feb. 13.
Due to the groups inability to come to a consensus on recommendations at Tuesday’s meeting they chose to meet next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall to determine final recommendations they they will make to the city commission.
This is the third time the group has met to discuss the plans for the charter review.