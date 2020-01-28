The city of Marshall’s charter review committee is planning to meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
This is the group’s third meeting for citizen input and they will review last proposed amendments to the 1909 City Charter.
Marshall citizens are invited to attend this meeting and give input to the Charter Review process.
Citizens are welcome to address the committee at the beginning of the meeting.
The Charter Review Committee has served as ad hoc committee of six members appointed by the Marshall City Commission, and two City Commission members who serve as ex-officio members, for the purpose of reviewing, holding hearings upon, and making recommendations to the City Commission, if any, of proposed amendments to the City Charter.
Members of the Committee appointed include: Diane Seal by Mayor Brown, Ed Smith by Commissioner Hurta, Angelita Jackson by Commissioner Calhoun, Herbert Johnson by Commissioner Bonner, Stacia Runnels by Commissioner Lewis, and Scott Carlile by Commissioner Ware.
Commissioner Vernia Calhoun and Commissioner Amy Ware have served as ex-officio members of the committee.
