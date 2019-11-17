Saturday at the Marshall Public Library was all about fun.
East Texas families turned out Saturday for the library’s first ever Fall Family Fun Day event, which featured a variety of activities for children and the whole family, including family story-time, fall themed craft projects, board games, a toddler play area, a movie with popcorn and playtime with LEGOs.
The new event was an idea from the library’s new Youth Services Manager Terri Nalls, who replaced former children’s manager Felicia Maden earlier this year.
“This was the first event like this since I’ve been here, and I’d like to make it a seasonal event and host it several times throughout the year,” Nalls said on Saturday. “We had a very good turnout, probably about 50 people throughout the whole day, so if they would like another event like this, we will do it.”
Nalls said the event is part of an effort to expand programming at the library and came about as a result of a survey she conducted in September.
“Community members seemed interested in more events on Saturdays and family-friendly events, and that is what we wanted to focus on,” she said.
The family-friendly events are especially important during the fall and winter months, Nalls said.
“It’s important for families to have things they can do together as a family, something that gets them out of the house and bonding,” she said. “Especially during the cold fall and winter months, you can’t always go to a park and here at the library; you have semi-structured activities as well.”
Nalls is also starting up an elementary book club.
“I’m hoping to get those started up after the first of the year,” she said.
Nalls said her goal is to create three clubs for kindergarten through sixth grade students.
For more information on joining the book clubs, contact Nalls at 903-935-4465 or by email at nalls.terri@marshalltexas.net.