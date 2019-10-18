Bear Creek Smoke House will host a childrens’ pumpkin decorating competition Oct. 19 starting at 11 a.m.
Stacia Shoults with Bear Creek said that the event is the first of its kind at Bear Creek, and is a fun way to enjoy Halloween for the whole family.
“We have been having some much fun planning this, it is going to be great,” Shoults said.
During the event children and their families should come to Bear Creek before 11 a.m. to purchase a pumpkin from the store for the competition.
While no carving will be taking place, paint and other crafting materials will be available to community members to use for the competition.
Children will be judged in three age ranges, ages 6 and under, ages 7 to 9, and ages 10 to 12 with one prize being given to each group.
Judging will take place at 1 p.m.
Along with the competition ice cream from Wild Honey Creamery will be available for purchase.
Sack races and bobbing for apples will also be available for families to try during the event.
Lunch will be available during the event as well, with hot dogs for kids and brisket and other Bear Creek items available for adults.
No registration is required, organizers said.
Tickets for Bear Creek’s second annual Breakfast with Santa event will also go on sale on Saturday at noon. Tickets are $25 each and include a full breakfast as well as games and other events with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun, we are going to have a lot of people out there and just celebrate this time of year,” Shoults said.