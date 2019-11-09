Harrison Extension Education Association’s annual chili dog luncheon came right in time for Friday’s chilled temperatures as dozens turned out for dine-in or take out.
“This is their annual fundraiser,” said County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald, noting it’s one of two fundraisers for the association’s Sabine club, which turns 90 years old this year.
McDonald said the luncheon raises about $2,000 to benefit the organization’s programs and missions.
“It brings in about $2,000, but the key to their success, of course, is the pre-selling of the tickets and advertising,” she said.
McDonald said the community has been very supportive in their efforts.
“The county employees are very good about coming over and dining with us,” she said. “The commissioners court would come over and support; a lot of the local businesses would bring their entire staff or they would send someone with the lunches and bring it back to the office for everybody.”
On Friday, the ladies started at 6 a.m., prepping for the lunch crowd.
Dora McCarty, chairman of the Sabine club, said proceeds from the luncheon support local charities such as the Mission Marshall food bank and Empty Stocking Fund. Funds raised are also used to sponsor students in the 4H programs and to send association members to district and state meetings.
“We have people that go to state and they go into different educational workshops and whatever workshop you went into then you present that back to the club for more information for our education,” said McCarty.
“So our proceeds for the year are scattered through the community and amongst ourselves (for club activities),” she said.
McDonald said she’s proud of the members for successfully completing their food handler’s class in preparation of the fundraiser.
“I did teach them,” she said of the food handler’s class. “They all did pass. Some of them were very nervous because it’s been a while since they’ve been in school, let alone they had to take a test.
“I’m very proud of every last one of them,” said McDonald.
McCarty said the group is one of the best she’s ever worked with.
“It’s an awesome club to belong to,” she said.
McDonald thanked all patrons for their continued support.
“If you missed your chili dog this year we’ll be back next year,” the extension agent said.