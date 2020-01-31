The combined choirs of The Wiley College A Cappella Choir, under the direction of Dr. Gregory McPherson, and the ETBU choir, under the direction of Dr. Justin Hodges, will join with The Marshall Symphony Orchestra for a rare performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.
Soprano Icy Monroe, mezzo-soprano Emma Bonnano, tenor Ryan Daly and bass-baritone Jared Schwartz will also lend their voices to this work at 7 p.m. in the Marshall Convention Center. Over 150 performers will be onstage. Maestro Kermit Poling will conduct. The concert will be dedicated to the memories of two members of the Marshall community who recently passed, Gail Beil and Louis Kariel.
The performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony will be part of a world-wide celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, a year that will be celebrated throughout the music world.
In addition, the performance will also include two additional works in honor of Black History Month. The choirs and orchestra will perform Richard Smallwood’s Total Praise, and the orchestra will also play Epitaph, a work by African-American composer Adolphus Hailstork, inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Soprano Icy Monroe has been hailed as a passionate singer whose love for music flows through everyone that hears her. Monroe’s grace and talent has been conveyed through many roles, including Gretel in Hansel and Gretel, Despina in Cosi fan Tutte, and Catherine in the Butler Opera Center’s World Premiere of A View From the Bridge.
She attended the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria in 2006. She won the State and Regional National Association of Singing Competitions, as well as the Metropolitan Opera District Auditions in 2007,2008 and 2011. She made her professional debut with the Marshall Symphony in 2011.
Emma Bonanno, mezzo-soprano, recently completed her Graduate Performance Diploma in Opera at the Boston Conservatory and joined Shreveport Opera as a Resident Artist for the 2019-20 season.
In the summer of 2018, Bonanno joined Charlottesville Opera as an apprentice singer, and she has worked with New York City companies including the Bronx Opera Company, the Martina Arroyo Foundation Prelude to Performance, City Lyric Opera, and the North Shore Music Festival.
In addition to opera, she loves performing a wide array of song repertoire, and recent collaborations include Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde with the Boston-based CØDA Ensemble and performances of Ravel’s Shéhérazade, Berg’s Sieben frühe Lieder, and Britten’s On this Island.
Ryan Daly, tenor, is a native of Omaha, Nebraska and this season joined Shreveport Opera as a Resident Artist. While in residence at Shreveport, Daly will perform the roles of Don Basilio in Mozart’s Le nozze di Figaro and Padre in Man of La Manche. Ryan Daly holds a B.M. from Abilene Christian University and an M.M. from Temple University. Additionally, Daly is an alumnus of both the Aspen Music Festival and School and the Utah Vocal Arts Academy.
Jared Schwartz is a versatile musician with rich and varied performance experiences in both classical and popular music. He is a bass soloist for opera, oratorio and concerts, as well as a pianist, composer and music director. He is a graduate of the prestigious Eastman School of Music, where he majored in Voice and Opera. Schwartz is a recording artist for Toccata Classics (London). Reviews for these chart-topping albums have showcased his “bass with an outstanding flexibility and range” from Gramophone and his “sensitive and effective interpretations” from Opera News. Schwartz has concertized in both the US and Europe Jared Schwartz performs regularly with pianist Mary Dibbern, Music Director of Education at The Dallas Opera. Since 2013, they have performed voice-piano recitals in numerous venues including France; the University of Texas at Dallas’s School of Arts and Humanities; St. Matthew’s Cathedral Arts in Dallas; and for the Puccini Society also in Dallas.
Kermit Poling is a Centaur recording artist and his recording with the London Symphony Orchestra in 2017 won world wide acclaim and a Global Music Award. Poling has been featured with orchestras such as the Orchestra Filarmonia Veneta in Italy, the Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico, the Moscow Ballet and the Shenzhen Symphony of China among others. The Pennsylvania Ballet in Philadelphia performed his new ballet, Fairy Rhymes in the spring of 2019, previously performing his Peter Pan and Prince Charming ballets in April and May, 2018.
Tickets to both events will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance at www.marshallsymphony.com. Tickets for Saturday’s orchestral concert are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.