Santa Claus took a break from greeting children at Wonderland of Light’s Santa’s Village to visit with Randy C. Moore on the Telegraph Park stage for the first Christmas Concert in the park hosted by KMHT Radio recently.
Moore, of Lufkin, performed during the first ever concert in the new series on Nov. 26 this year.
The concert was free and open to the public, with festival attendees able to sit out and enjoy the music, or listen in as they made their way from station to station in Santa’s Village.
KMHT will present a second Christmas Concert in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Telegraph Park. If the weather is inclement, the show will be held indoors at Black Bird Bathhouse at 311 N. Washington.