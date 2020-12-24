Editor’s note: We hope these letters bring you joy during a difficult holiday season. We have left letters as is to capture the magic of Santa wishes.
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas are Airpods, a dirtbike,. and Play staian 5. I would like a new house for my family I would also like to have a new girlfriend. Santa, you are the best!
Your friend, Jace
Dear Santa,
I would like Hot Wheels, Carsd, dirt bike and PS5 for Christmas. I like that you give present to kids who write you letters.
Love, Brycen
Dear Santa,
Santa I want 12 things, but I will give you my top 5 choices. I love you because you give us stuff. I think you’re a great person.
1) Four-wheeler
2) Red case for my Airpods
3) XBox 1
4) New foot ball
5) Shoes
Love, Julio Adrian Olvera Jr.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Xbox, grad, an Iphone, and a playstatian. This is a secret I love reindeer. I will give them treats and give you more mike maybe the whole gallon.
Love, Tristian
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you I want a moltorcycle, T.V, and Xbox1 because it’s fun and I can play all the time. You make me feel great because you bring me toys to play with all the time.
Love, Eyan
Dear Santa,
I would want a phone, PS5, and a phonecase. You bring joy to all. A big soft bear and Airpods would also make great presents for me. Have a merry christmas.
Love, Allyson
Dear Santa,
What I would want is a black glitter bike and a doll house. You make Christmas the best! Have a nice jolly day.
Love, Silvia
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone 12 phone, the new Airpodes, for my and a playstation so I can play Fort Night season 4. I want a gold chaine. I will leave cookies and milk if you leave presents and so much joy. You make good presents for evrey one. Love you.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I love Santa you are my friend. I wont a PS5 Playstashen.
Love you, Steven
Dear Santa,
I will give you 8 cookies and 12 mliks. but I want one thing. It is Rudoph the rednose. you make me feel happy.
Your friend, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I will leave out milk and cookies for you. Do you like milk and cookies? Of course you do! Santa I want a lot of things on my christmas list I want a huge, big, soft bear. I need two hot chocolate mugs. one for me and one for my sister. and make the color purple. I feel happy when I think about you. Each and every christmas. You give pepole presents and lots of joy!
Love, Nia
Dear Santa,
I’m sending a list of things I want for Christmas. It is.
Blue phone case
Blue notebook
PS4 mic
That’s it! I will leave out cookies and milk for you.
Your friend, Curtis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want the new Spiderman game with Miles Meralasin it. also I would love a new football and a book. I love you Santa! I will leave your reindeer some treats. Have a jolly christmas!
Love, Elisha
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a pink jewelry box, Halloween pencils, Christmas pencils and some new Legos. you make me very happy Santa I am so happy that you give us presents.
Love, Leslie Garcia
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa for Christmas I wunt nale polish that when I pout it on it male Christmas fases and I wunt real makeup.
Love, Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I want you to come my brthday. You are verey verey verey nice and I want 3 TMNT and 4 blayblays and I want you to live with me.
Your frind, Walker
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas and it is my favrite day becuse it snows and we get presints.
Your friend, Braxton
Dear Santa,
I want an American Girl Doll and a slimeit. I wod like it to snow.
Lwase yous, Evella C.
Dear Santa,
I realy want to see you in person so bad! On chrismas, could you wake me up so I can see you in person? or give me a pickter ok?
Your super best freind, love William
Dear Santa,
It is omost christmas and I am going to help my brouther look for the elvs. can I have for christmas some bay blades, some thergerbords, legos, some pokemon and a new bow and arow.
Love, Reid
Dear Santa,
All I want for crsmiss sorry if I spelt that worng but all I want for crismas is for my family to be happy.
Yours senserly, Drake
P.S. and if you have it I would like a pack of bulit’s and get all by my toppers Santa.
Dear Santa,
I hope I am on the nice list. Please come to my home. My brother has been good and nice.
Love, Jalen
Dear Santa,
I would like toy metal fusion bey for christmas Thank you.
I love Santa,
Mo’tavius
Dear Santa and your Elvs,
We all hope you allways have a jolly chrismas evry day. and to your elvs to. It will be so cool if I see you it’s your choies.
Your best freird, William
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a toy lol new bus. How is your reindeer? I want to see you on christmas. Do you have a pet puppy?
Your friend, Gia
Dear Santa,
For christmas I was pet raindeer. How are you? I will see you next Christmas.
Love, Imani
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like cheerbars and benms and a phone jewelry and hand sanitizer and a snowglowb and a babby a live and a lol house and clothes and shows my size is 10-12 my shoe size if a 2 a pet dog and rabbit and cat! I love you I hope you drive safe.
You truly, Addison
Dear Santa,
Please give me a VR headset and a new hoverboard beacause my other one broke and it won’t turn on and can you give me some lego sets and please give me a puzzle from tre mandalorian. And can you give me new pajamas and new board games.
Sincrely, Blaine
Dear Mrs. Ducan,
You’re the best teacher ever I’ve loved learning with you. I’ve had so much fun with you.
best friend, Will
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old and I am in the 3rd grade. My teacher’s name is Ms. Hardison, and all I want to Chistmas is a puppy, $100 dollars, slime kit, Juno, Iphone 12 pro.
Love, Amira
Dear Santa,
I do my work and I listen to Ms. H in the moning. I come in to school, get my basket, and put my backpack in my cubby. I set in my set end do my work. Santa I’m a good girl and I want some shoes, my dog back, but i love my dog an that is all i wont for christmas.
Love, Cheyane
Dear Santa,
I wnat a want a money card and i want a PS4 plus i want a laptop plus i wnat a remote cantroal car and i want a drone and i want a dog and i want anthor phone for my sister and i want tarblocks for my 4 year old brother and i want a cno plus i want toys.
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a nice day. I want a PS5 and a iphone 11. I have Been a very good Boy this year. I am a reesponsible student at school. I have lots of certificatees i show the school valuee.
Love, Blaine
Dear Santa,
This year I have been doo I have been helping my mom and dad I have been helping people. I wont a tablet and to be a cheerleader. I wont help from my mom and I really wont my dad back.
Unsigned letter
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a nice day. I have been a very good boy this year I have been a great big broer. I am responible student at school. For Christmas I would like to have a iphoe 12, toy car, xbox 390 I would like a news lamd for the living room
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl I wod like a toy unicron and a toy cat for christmas. Santa you are sweet kind and gentle and lol doll.
Love, Kylee D.
Dear Santa,
This year i have been a good girl. This year i want a O.M.G. doll, L.O.L. doll, American girl doll, The hotel, and the horse and i also want a rainbow high doll and a dog.
Love, Journee
Dear Santa,
I hope I get on IPhone 12. I have been really good this year. I also want LOL’s, DOL’s, Babby Live.
Love, Kylee W.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good week. I have a good week. for Christmas I want an iPhone case xr and new clothes. I am going to set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas nights. I hope you give me an iPhone 7 for Christmas.
Love, Joy
Dear Santa,
I love you and I have been a good girl. I want to ask for a camera, a dog, a baby live, fitbit and a rainbow high!
Love, Jaycee
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a bell cafe a food set. american girl set. I like your candy cane you give me and that rose gold iphone 7. That is what I like for Christmas.
Love, Grace
Dear Santa,
I’m a good kid. I help my classmates in. Reading I behave, lisen and do my work. I am nice to people. I want a laptop and a power train that is all.
Love, Knox
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll fo Christmas. I want my teacher to have a good day. I want a good Christmas, and I hope you like the cookies that I had baked for you. I would like a new pet please. Have a Mary Christmas Santa.
Love, Ryleigh S.
Hi Santa my is Addison H. I am 9 years old. I like to play onu. Some Times, my favorite color is pink. For Christmas i would like a LOL dollhouse.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a nice day. I have been a very good girl this year. I have been a great litte sister to Jordon. I am a Leader in class. For Christmas, I want a LOL dollhouse, Americiun doll, Barbie house, and a baby Alive doll.
Love, Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
can i please get a pS5 a kobe bryant jersey a kareem apdul-jabar a kobe bryant action figure helicopter and Santa can you please get my mom some bed spread and can I get kareen apdul-jabur jacket.
Love, Tory T.
Dear Santa,
make my family rish. can I ree Rudolph. and can you get me hot whbell can you get me fornight toy and can you get me necklace.
Love, Casey
Dear Santa,
I want a microscope. i want a lot of space stuff. And some Among_us stuff and some space stuff to decorate my room. And can you mom and dad and can you get them a great pesent. i’m gonna pray on cristmas!
Love, Colton K.
Dear Santa,
I wont a yoyo in 9S4 in i wont my famle to be rach
Love, Jayden P.
Dear Santa,
Christmas is my favorite holiday and what i want for christmas is twisty pets and twisty girls and i want a anime hoodie. My sister want a anime hoodie and a anime backpack. My brothers want a PS5 and my other brother want a new XBox. Please give us this. Thank you.
Love, Jeanyne
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want an electric fourweeler. Make shure it is a can-am. Oh can you bring my mom a girl frinch bulldog and please bild my dad a fenrell bilding. Can you wish him good luck and bring commet by the house. Thanks.
Love, Ashton
Dear Santa,
I want yoer phone number for ceristmas. I what unowe latdck for ceristmas. will you get me miya own filing ranedeer.
Love, Eddie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are staying safe. My name is Dalayssa I am is 2th grade. For Christmas I want a paint set and a arrow I also want a drone I hope you have a great christmas thanks you!!!
Love, Dalayssa
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves I am in second grade I have some things I would like chrismas Please I would like bey blades. I would like nintendo. I would like a new bike thank you.
Love, Trevor
Dear Santa,
Hope you are staying safe? My name is Kobe i’m in second grade. I am going to college. I like going to school and it’s fun. I want a dirt bike and hoverboard and a PS% and a xbox 365.
Love, Kobe
Dear Santa,
How are you. I hope you’re safe. Am I on the good list. Santa I want a nintenod switch that come with super mario party.
Love, Alicia P.
Dear Santa,
How are you? How was ToDay? I am in 2 grade. I have a cat. My neme is Amara. I hope you are staying safe.
Love, Amara
Dear Santa,
How are you? Hope you are staying safe. How are the elves? Am I on the naughty list Santa? Is mrs. clause being a good help? Is it cold up there? Is it snowing? can I have a cas of makeup.
Love, Hope J.
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa my name is Nataly D. That haw they call me. Haw was your day to I am in second grade.
Love, Nataly D.
Dear Santa,
I want a new tv, a pair of LED lights, a macbook pro, an Iphon 12 with airpoods, new shows, cute new boots, a new jacket and 4 more new masks. 100 dollars and a JoJo Siwa bow would be nice. I would also like some art stuff.
Love, Julie V.
Dear Santa,
I wish for 50 dollars worth of V bucks, I wish for beaniees, hoodies and some shows made by you Santa, I want a laptop and a four wheeler to reaplace the old one from last year. I also want a dirt bike maybe.
Love, Tripp A.
Dear Santa,
I saw the movie and i love it. I now the gifts that I want: I want a new game, if none a movie, and some V-bucks. I am not being on the bad list.
Love, Nathan A.
Dear Santa,
I herd from my mom im geting a BIG BIG presit this Chrismis. things i want ps4, xbox 1, frisbe, shoes, compyootr, tablit, phone and a cute cute puppy.
Love, Calvin
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo. I want a baby toy. I want a tea Party set. I want a bag of dynamites. I want a bag of gum. I want a fluffy sweater. I want slime. I want a box of bracelets.
Love, Giselle
Dear Santa,
its me morgan for Chirsmas i’ll like a Led lights. Lol big girl dolls, dollhouse and iphone 12. i’m trying to be on the good list and be nice, good. even tho i’ll always be good.
Love, Morgan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want cool makeup, and a phone, or a laptop and I oslo want some cool shoes. I hope you bring me all what I wished on Christmas. I oslo want supercool chothes. I oslo want want to have 1,000 dollars.
Love, Valeria
Dear Santa,
I want for chismes a jacket with a pair of boots and a iPad. and I want a T’shirt. And a pair of jens. and I want bows.
Love, Isela V.
Dear Santa,
You are the best you even have reindeer’s. You are the best Santa I ever knew. Santa give toys after thanksgiveing that’s when Santa comes for christmas I want Lego’s, fourweeler, phone, no smart phone Vbuck’s, shoe’s and L.D. Lights.
Love, Joshua J.
Dear Santa,
I know what I want for chirmas I want a puppy and some v-bucks and some new shows and I want the New PS5.
Love, Jemaja
Dear Santa,
All I want for Chrismas is A!! Slime set, a bike, a Laptop, a jump rope, a unbrella, a nail set, a diary, some play doe, and a toy dog. Some hand sanitizer, a unicorn plusy, and a red, green, white mask, a iphone, a makeup set, a tiger plushy, a emoji pillow, some candy, a triangle pillow and I want a globe.
Love, Amaurie
Dear Santa,
i have been good. i want a PS4. i want a iphone 12. i want a trampoline. i want a TV. i want a xbox!! i want a kite. I want a dog. I want a dirt bike.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
A lifeisty pet plas, alx box ‘2’ pls, a mc pls, a ‘cat in a box’ pls, a dogy pls, a phone, a ‘intendo switch, a ‘xbox’ live. I have been good.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
I have been goob this year I want a bollhouse and furniture and bolls.
Love, Keith Ann Lopez
Dear Santa,
I want a swing set trampoline pitty loe baby alive doll dohousd.
Love, Bethany
Dear Santa,
Pokemon Carsd, new Ben 10 watch, my fafli to be sale.
Love, Izac
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a phone.
Love, Carlos
Dear Santa,
I have been goob this year. I watn anl of boll. trampoline.
Love, Karlene
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want phone tu lol dollhouse.
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Book Crayola Toy car TV hat game ship masc.
Love, Gerardo C.
Dear Santa,
Lol WO XOXO Bat NOLF to No 9 T BANW TV Crayola TA AND
Love, Lhyriq
Dear Santa,
two lolo siwa slime, a lolo siwa computer, a pink mose, a TV a lol siwa doll, some flore for my mom a rig a lolo siwa not book.
Love, Kinsley
Dear Santa,
Ledswit, Xbox, Bgogon, dog, trafomr, dnsr.
Love, Aydenne
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year I would like. a horse back riding doll. nalpollish sliim bath sllim. a doll moll a doll moovie ththre. rainbow wie mostrhiydoll. Robote thet dos my choors.
Love, Naomi
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Neremini gun, XNT, nintendos switch, pacne.
Love, Anthony
Dear Santa,
I have been good but sometimes I am bad but I am mostley good. I like to have fun and veren I am quay it I get 100, 90, 80 and sometime 70 but I mostley get 100, 90 and 80. I want clothen and tools for Chrismis. I am good.
Love, Nathan S.
Dear Santa,
I will be good the rest of the year because I want a few gifts for Chrismas this year. I hope you can make it to my house this year. these are the things on my wish list this year: to seemy mommy, dolls, candy canes, a dol house, Kit Kat, blanket and a pillow thats all I want for Chrismas I hope I can get it.
Love, Kennshunter M.
Dear Santa,
I was bad and I’m sorry Santa bit I hope you will forgef me ... but it is ok ... if you d’not forgef me it is ok santa clos :) but if you do thack you santa can you plz get me a toy plz Santa dos but it is ok if you d’not get me a toy Santa clos :) but it is ok Santa clos but I love you Santa. but I’m on the nod list but it is ok :) and can I plz, plz, plz can I have a kitty.
Love, Mina
Dear Santa,
My name is Dalilah I am 8 years old. I hope you can get what I want for Christmas. I want a toy kitchen, snow, shoes and Christmas joy. I want to go to the north Pole and see you. But you know thier are lots more celebrations than christmas. You know Thanksgiving is coming up this is relly important to me. And please wish my famly a Merry Christmas. I hope you get this letter Santa.
Love, Dalilah H.
Dear Santa,
I whan I the new miles game and a PS5 a TV to and a huverboard to for Crismas. and a phone to and toy for Crismas that is all.
Love, Zavorion
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year for this Christmas I would like a new mak book pro with air pods. I would also like some rainbow slime with foam beads in it and a new iphone with a case. I would like some art suples with paint brushes and a canvice. I would really, really like to have a puppy and some boots, nike air max shoes, cloths and hair produckets and I would like to have a nitindo swich and a ps4. I would like some books to read over the year. I would like a lot of LOL dolls and a LOL dollhouse to go with it. I would also like to have some juiriey like earings, necklesses, and charm bracelets. I would like to have me room decor like my paris cofiter with my silver cirtins and my silver lamp, with my sheets and pillows and I want a lot of smushy, mushyes and toys.
Love, Kamoree S.
Dear Santa,
I want a xdox. I want a phone for Christmas. I want 100 dollars so I can by a vip on fornite. I want a nerfgun room so i can play nurfgun wars. I want a laptop. I want 1,000 dollars.
Love, Asael
Dear Santa,
I want a real puppy please. and a Barbie Dreamhouse Please. and I want Barbies I want 6 3 girls and 3 boys please. and I want 10 lols 5 girls and 5 boys. Please and I want toys. Please. and I want a Hover board thats hot pink. Please and I want a bow and a dress and a sweater that’s pink. and a slime hot pink. please a baby doll for the Barbies.
Love, Mia S.
Dear Santa,
I want for christmas a Hover board and a phone and toys and a Ipad and a baby doll and a Legos from Santa.
Love, Kaylee M.
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa bring me a bike a short. bike en Jordens skas en toys. en a Hover board.
Love, Jayden G.
Dear Santa,
Pleas can you give me. LOL, nails, barbie. slime colored pink. Bady boll life. I like Legos. Tedy, Hello kity sweater. neckies of Unikorn. Tedy bear. I like a ring and any toys. Ice crem toy food.
Love, Samathy B.
Dear Santa,
How are you? can you give me legos ninjago, Hoverboard, a real cat. Drone, Ipads, computure.
Love, Erick G.
Dear Santa,
I want a skooter and a hover board. And legos and a bike and a puppy and a sweater thank you please.
Love, Alan R.
Santa,
I want ninago. I like the toys I re le want it. I want so much I have to hav one Please! thank you.
Love, Brundargote
Dear Santa,
pleve, legos, toys, brother, ipad, ningago, sweater, hoverboard, dad, cat.
Love (unsigned)
Dear Santa,
I want for christmas a baby doll legos skooter nails and a doll hous a tedy bear bow sweater and a dress Please Santa too briang too son.
Love, Analia
Dear Santa,
I whant a puppy but real please and one bear of a unicron please and thank you!
Love, Diana C.
Dear Santa,
I what I baby doll and I legos and nails and prinse dress and one toy for Bingo and one sweter and one cat and one Ipad for toy.
Love, Elizabeth M.
Dear Santa,
Santa I wut legos and baby doll and block and toys and thank you please and nails and thank you please. dress and babyboll ninjago sweater thank you please bow thank you please.
Love, Vanessa B.
Dear Santa,
I whant for Christmas I want black dog and cat and toys. I love you and I whant big bear and big blocks and love for my mom Please. You are funny I love you Santa.
Love, Ahily M.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Legos toys dog in bike iPad i nija toy sweater.
Love, Brandon A.
Santa,
For Christmas I whant a naiijas plese. And dress sweater and dress. and bear and a cat.
Love, Karina
Dear Santa,
I won a Hoverboards and toys and a big Barbis hous and a and a papyy and a bayk a baby doll skooter a nails a tablet a nichen toys a dreses a teni bevs den old di toys please.
Love, Mavitza
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Lego ship, and a bike, and a ninja toys, and 1 more thing Ipad, and a spiderman, hoverboards and can you give me the stuff please.
Love, Anthony N.
Dear Santa,
I whant a drone for Christmas. And a trex, control car, a scoottes, bike and a jeep control. I will be good at school.
Love, Eduardo
Dear Santa,
Este gnome he portado wuk bien quiero un reloj de spiderman, un carnoazui de control Y un pelunche espetial.
Love, Rangel B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayden. I am 9 years old for Chirstmas i would like a basketball, basketball goal, a bunch of legos, same school clotsh, shoes, laptop and a ipad but please send jingle hopper back (the elf) because his so funny he males us laugh and we have a new member of the family its a new kid her name is Zoelle so this is her first Chirstmas.
Love, Zayden
P.S. We will have cookies for you.
Dear Santa,
My dad is a dibetic and his legs hurt alot. He comes extremely tired from work and he sleeps rights after dinner. I am very worried. I was wondering if you could bring him some dibetic shoes and dibetic socks. I don’t want nothing, really. I just want I doll, but what I really want is the things I asked you for my dad.
Love, Daniela
Dear Santa,
I have been absolutely good this year. My name is Layla D. I’m 10 years old. I love christmas. for christmas I really want a hoverborad, phone, computer, a pair or fake nails, vlog camera, gift card to starbucks with $100 dollars on it. My favorite holiday is christmas because I love getting gifts and making christmas cookies for you to eat with milk.
Love, Layla D.
Dear Santa,
My name is Branna J. and I have bine super good this year, and I would love a rainbow Alexa, a iPhone Watch, a big grey fluffy pillow, a big thing of Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, a advanced coloring book, a game called crazy coaster, day clothes, a big blank notebook, and a new tie-die or rainbow lava lamp.
Love, Branna J.
Dear Santa,
For Chrismats I want Barbie doll clothes, Ken dolls, Barbie doll vehicles, Barbie doll house, OMG dolls, LOL house, LOL vehiceles, my life dolls, my life dolls house, my life dolls vehiceles, Ken doll clothes, slime, 5 smart watches, for my moms brother a new phone. For my grandpanrents a day off from work. For my mom to get Bath and Body, vectorius sercet, Dillards stuff.
Love, Kellie-Grace J.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good kid I’m Amiyah F. and I would love nitendo switch. I’m 9 year old In the fourth grade. And I will put some gingerbread cookies and some milk and a santa claus movie on the tv don’t be very loud. But tell you elves that I going to buy one from make sure it a girl or boy.
Love, Amiyah F.
Dear Santa,
I love you so much Santa. I want some stuff for crhrismas if you don’t mind. I want a uh oh gotto go flumingos, a baby alive, barbie dolls, baby dolls, I’ve been a good girl I also want a lol and a barbie camper and a barbie house and car.
Love, Sienna A.
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa!!! I just want to tell you what I want for chrismate. The first thing is a Legon Morie, balck and white gloves, teddy but only 2, a comper but if you can’t get a comper it fine and saome dog ouifet or toy. I hope my elf come to my house agina. I hope you have a good day like me.
Love, Ashly
Dear Santa,
What I want for christmas is a nintindo switch, and alot of Pokemon cards. I also want you to help my mom. She’s alwase helping us so I want you to get her a diamond ring. thank You.
Love, Bentley J.
Dear Santa,
I would like $100 dollars. To give to charity because i could help other kids my age. I am 9 years olf in forth grade and my little brother that is 7 years old. I think he would waht some Avengers toys.
Love, Tristen
Dear Santa,
I’m really hoping for some super awesome comic books that would make this christmas the Best. I’m also hoping for lot’s and lot’s of Legos! One more thing I want for christmas is a really cool spider swing!
Love, Jack
Dear Santa,
I think I have been a good boy this year. I won’t ask to much from you but all I want is a laptop for my school work. also for my brother to stop picking on me so can you please leave him some coal in his stocking.
Love, Kyran W.
Dear Santa,
I wut a toycat, I wut a toyhome, a wut a gam, I wut a tete, a wut a Pete the catbook, I wut a pen, I wut a pess a toy, I wut a toy it is fon, I wut a toy it is pig, I wut a toy it is expe.
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
I wutt a LOL. I wutt a book. I wutt a toy. I wutt a culreg book. I wutt a ccooolr.
Love, isabel
Dear Santa,
Toy mrkes pen pesols stckrs and ireng nopuk
Love, Leah
Dear Santa,
I wnt a tras for mr toy ples.
Love, Eljoy
Dear Santa,
I wnat a LOL Doll. And a apple mach i whit a puppy. Do you wnat to no how old i am. yes or no but i am 7 years old. And i want a little makeup kit. And i want a new capter book and a painting kit.
Love, Zoanne
Dear Santa,
i wnth a nurfgun and i wnth a huvr bord I wnth a phonu and a bick and a dog and a cat.
I love you, byaj
Dear Santa,
You are awsome and cool you have elf I want bostening glufs and a black mask and a black cat you live in a north pole.
Love, Joseph
Dear Santa,
I want a playstaishin 5 and a 100 feet tall stachue and I want it to look like ninjogo.
Love, Jack Jack
Dear Santa,
I wut a fifninsatfebey i wuthalow a wiut a hcecuude.
Love, Remington
Dear Santa,
I know i have ben a bit bad but i am tring mie best and for chiressmes i want mie fur wheeler fiskt.
Love, Martin
Dear Santa,
I would like a huverbord that can go off road and can play music and lights up and thats teal. I would also like a camera.
And I would like a smartwatch that has games on it and a camera. I also want an elecktrick bike or scooter. I would like you to bring some candy and some other stuff like you give us. Now I have told you about what I want for cristmas.
Love, Lola
Dear Santa,
I would like an iphone 11, a tadit a skooter and a poodl please Santa. Thanks you Santa.
Love, Samone
Dear Santa,
I love you so much. I want a kitten, for crisms and a deadpool swit and a plastik Hruk Buster swit that I can git my whole body in and sec out of. And I clos want a yard swit. And a tank that I can ctrol and fit my whole body in.
Love, Miles
Dear Santa,
I want a huvbod and a PS4. that is all I want.
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
I want a electric push scooter. That bug kit at hobby lobby. I want sum playdaw. Can I have hedfod I wunt a cribmis mask.
Your frirend, Lauren R.
Dear Santa,
I want a Elsa crown and radio so it can sing to me. And I want a new bike. And new shoes. And I want a night light to. You are the best Santa every! And I want a new jojo radio. And a jojo soll. And last thing a new tellaschops!!!
Love, Kamiah
Dear Santa,
I want 110 Ipads because if I break one we’ll have more and more and more and more and more! Do you have a techer costume Santa? What happens when you go to college?
Love, Evelynn V.
Dear Santa,
Can I please have legos and a new ipad. Can I have an xBox?
Love, Harris
Dear Santa,
I want a mario race track with two charters. I want the track to be a spooky track for cristmas.
Love, Jody
Dear Santa,
Can I have a remote control helocopter, a toy car, and a hufer bord? I would like you to read this. can you tell me ith you ran get me the three things that I want for cristmis? I hope you say yea to my list of things I want!
From, Bear
Dear Santa,
I want thos truck car and a puppy.
Love, Melody
Dear Santa,
This year a big truck. I have been a good kid this year.
Love, Erik
Dear Santa,
I want toys gloves, trusck, car, dolls, puppy.
Love, Aubreigh K.
Dear Santa,
I want toys, truck, puppy.
Love, Brook
Dear Santa,
I want toys, truck, car, doll, puppy.
Love, Serenidy
Dear Santa,
I want toys, truck and puppy.
Love, Sofia
Dear Santa,
I want a truck control.
Love, Blake
Dear Santa,
I want tous, truck, car, legos, puppy.
Love, Deuce
Dear Santa,
I toys, phone.
Love, Beckham
Dear Santa,
truck.
Love, Nathan
Dear Santa,
I want a doll.
Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
i wood like to come to the north pole but it is to far away so that is why i write letters to you i wish i can ride your sled in the night I want a elf on the shelf.
Love, Tyrell
Hi Santa,
i hope i be good this year. i hope i on the good list. i will be nice. i will help people. i will do good at school. i will listen in class. i love you Santa. have a blessed day. i will teate people good. i ly Santa.
Love, Yareliz
Dear Santa,
I unicorn a lot so can i have a tent unicorn and a unicron bed and a elf and a unicorn bike and a unicron play howse.
Love, Kim
Dear Santa,
I wot a bollgit and a Jo Dr set ballorylaiv.
Love, Nora
Dear Santa,
I love Lol Doll and Lol baby doll pappy doll Doll home.
Love, Hope H.
Dear Santa,
i waut a PS5 a tald and a elf toy.
Love, sy’Andria
Dear Santa,
can you breg me a prezen I luv you Santa ok. I wu tablet.
Love, Yadira
Dear Santa,
I love you ok so wot do I wont for crimas is to see you ok and nee bike.
Love, Axton
Dear Santa,
I want a Iphon. I want a computer. a BB gun a nerf gun. a new toothbrush that is battry pard. a kide modersicle. Plea get a puppy pleas pleas pleas pleas pleas.
Love, Stephen
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL’s and a TV. You are the best evr. and I want a biek.
Love, Jimma
Dear Santa,
I would like a paptroll se. and a PJ masks set. and a bowsers castleset. and a 3D Lab set. and mario legos with lego bowser. and papatroll set with a dogt. and Santa you are the best.
Love, Haiden
Dear Santa,
I whant a iphone 11 or the money to buy one. I whant air pod praus. One trillion Rpbux. I whant one trillion bucks for my parenatys.
Love, Mohmma S.
Dear Santa,
i wont a PS5 in a money in PC in.
Love, Matias
Dear Santa,
I wot a bdaytoy and toy dog and a cars roamy dorad and a nbook and a airring.
Love, Isabella
Dear Santa,
I love sone BK your the BS I M A PS5 for me.
I love you, Jett
Hi Santa,
Thank you for the presins. You are nice. You’v ben coming to me for 8 yeres and you have ben coming to sistr elaina for 6 yeres and you have ben coming to my sistr lily for 4.
Love, Caiden