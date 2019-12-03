HARLETON — Christmastime has come to the vineyard and Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery is celebrating by hosting its “Holiday Sip and Shop” Christmas event.
The event, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Harleton winery, located at 871 Ferguson Rd, will allow participants to get in their holiday “spirits” while knocking out some of the names on their shopping Christmas shopping lists.
Vendors from across East Texas will be on hand Saturday, offering deals and steals on their products and wares for vineyard customers, all while Holiday Sip and Shop participants get to try out Enoch’s Stomp’s award winning wines.
Prepare for the Holidays at Enoch’s Stomp by attending our annual Sip & Shop. Local vendors will be on hand sharing everything from jewelry, hand made home decor, sweet and savory treats, boutique items, children boutique clothing, hand bags, organic cosmetics, clothing, monogrammed gifts and more.
Lunch and wine will be available at Enoch’s tasting room.