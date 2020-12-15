The joy of Christmas will resonate through song, Friday, when Annye’s Prayer Garden, located at 1401 Grafton St., in Marshall, hosts its annual “Christmas in the Garden” program, starting at 6 p.m.
“We’re going to have people sing live in the garden,” said Annye Fisher, who coordinates the annual event with her sister, Mary Chalmers.
Fisher said as a caution of COVID-19, attendees can sit in their cars and listen to the songbirds celebrate Christmas in song.
“They can come sit in their cars for an hour; or even if they’re passing by, they can hear the music and know the reason why they’re singing,” said Fisher.
“We didn’t want Christmas to pass completely and we didn’t do anything,” she said.
This year’s theme is befittingly titled: “Prayer.” Prayer is needed not only for the impact of the pandemic, but also to unify mankind.
“We’re focusing this year on prayer,” said Fisher. “We really want people to pray now — not only for this virus, but for one another, to get close together.”
The theme of prayer is highlighted throughout the garden through yard art and decorations.
“We have a big sign outside that says ‘prayer’, and we have ‘prayer’ (graphics) in the trees,” said Fisher.
The coordinator said they look forward to spreading some holiday cheer each year as they celebrate the birth of Jesus. This year’s participants will include Theresa Hudson and Megan Hudson, who will sing Christmas carols and inspirational songs of their choice.
“It’ll be dedicated to Christmas music,” said Fisher.
“Even if nobody hears it but the community (neighborhood), they’ll know where it’s coming from,” she said. “I’ll have speakers placed in the garden. They’ll hear the music.”