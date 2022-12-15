Christmas in the Garden will return to Annye’s Prayer Garden at 6 p.m. Friday, celebrating the birth of Jesus as well as honoring the memory of the garden’s namesake and founder, the late Annye Fisher, who passed away in May.
“We don’t want to let the memory go. We’re doing caroling in the garden,” said Fisher’s sister, Mary Chalmers, who co-organized the annual Christmas and Easter programs in the garden with Fisher.
“We want the memory to be kept alive for the prayer garden,” said Chalmers. “What our plans are we’re going to go ahead with the Christmas program just as she was here and planning with us, and just keep her memory alive.”
“A lot of family members have pitched in and come together to try to make it happen,” she said.
The garden is located at 1401 Grafton St. Plans for the program include Christmas caroling and special prayers presented by three local pastors. The Rev. Edwin Lee, pastor of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, will offer a prayer for the nation; the Rev. Henry Alford, pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, will say a prayer for the family; and the Rev. Robert Land, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church, will utter a prayer of thanksgiving.
Organizers invite the public to come and enjoy the Yuletide season as they commemorate the birth of Jesus.
“The family is doing a lot of the caroling in the garden, but we’re inviting the public to come out and have a good time and listen to the carols and sing along with the carols, if they’d like,” said Chalmers.
“They’ll be able to come out and come in the garden or sit in their cars, whichever they prefer,” she said.
Chalmers said while it was traditionally her and the late Fisher orchestrating the annual events and maintaining the garden, Fisher’s family — husband Richard Fisher and children Richun and Andrun — have been working faithfully to ensure that their wife and mother’s dream is kept alive.
“They are so into keeping the garden going. They have been really dutiful in keeping the garden going,” said Chalmers. “I know Annie would be pleased with that. She worked hard for years.
“It was a dream that came true (for her),” Chalmers said of Annye Fisher’s dream to have a tranquil sanctuary for all to enjoy by making the garden available to the public for tours, meditation and relaxation.
“It’s what she always wanted,” said Chalmers.
Chalmers said attendees look forward to the garden’s Christmas program every year. They continue to offer it as a free event for all to enjoy.
“The garden at Christmas time is all about the birth of Jesus,” said Chalmers. “We have memos you can walk through the garden and read about the sections of the garden. It really comes back to the birth of Jesus Christ. Without his birth, there would be no resurrection and without his resurrection there would be no Jesus.”
The co-organizer encourages all to come out and help celebrate the season.
“I would encourage them to come out because for years they’ve always come and had a good time,” said Chalmers. “I’d like for them to come this year, especially, to just keep Annye’s memory alive; and know we’re going to try every Christmas and every Easter to do just what she was doing.
“The people really look forward to it,” she added. “I’m asking they continue to look forward and know that we’re going to continue to lift up the name of Jesus in the garden. It’s free. Just come and enjoy.”
Chalmers said, besides the Christmas program, the invitation is open anytime to just come and delight in the garden.
“Anytime you feel you want to come by the garden and stroll through, it’s always open to the public,” she said. “Come sit a while. They will find relaxation, peace of mind, joy — just a visit in the garden.”