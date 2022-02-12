In the past two years, Christus Good Shepherd’s Community Impact Fund has donated almost half a million dollars to agencies in Marshall and Longview which respond to the needs within each community.
This year, the organization has decided to donate to both Mission Marshall and the Woman’s Center of East Texas, both based out of Marshall, as well as a number of Longview-based organizations.
Mission Marshall will receive $94,000 for it’s Remote Order Ahead Program, which is a fast, private and easy way to order free groceries online. Guests can sign up and order from a smartphone, tablet or computer and pick up their order when it is convenient for them in a more private and discreet experience for seeking food assistance.
The Women’s Center of East Texas has been awarded $53,000 to support it’s Youth Advocacy Project, which serves children who are survivors or witnesses of domestic violence. Through the Youth Advocacy Project, the organization will assess individual needs, develop age-appropriate safety plans, make appropriate referrals, coordinate the delivery of services to youth and non-offending parents, and structure youth-focused community education.
“Christus Good Shepherd is woven into the fabric of this community, and we are committed to partnering with and supporting programs that align with our core values, supporting folks here in our community,” said Todd Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, Christus Good Shepherd Health System. “This grant is another way for Christus Good Shepherd to contribute to the overall health of this region, beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics.”
Additionally this year, the program is offering a $100,000 grant to the East Texas Food Bank to support the Longview Resource Center as it combats food insecurity in East Texas.
The East Texas Food Bank will tackle food insecurity at the Longview Resource Center through a number of initiatives, including a Healthy Food Pantry which will provide nutritious food through a “client choice” distribution model, as well as nutrition education classes and food demonstrations; a Benefits Assistance Program to help clients apply for SNAP and other social service benefits, including Medicaid, Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Medicare Savings Program, and Healthy Texas Women; and access to wrap-around services such as Texas Workforce Commission, WIC, Greater East Texas Community Action Program (GETCAP), health screenings, and other services provided through collaboration with local community organizations and healthcare partnerships with which ETFB works at other locations.
The Longview Resource Center will also be a host site for the ETFB Agency Institute, which provides training, resources and support to partner agencies in various aspects of nonprofit management. The evening and weekend hours offered at the center will complement current food resource schedules in the area and will give the working poor in particular increased access to the food they need. With this support, the Resource Center plans to serve 3,100 individuals in the coming year.
“In keeping with our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, the Christus Community Impact Fund represents Christus Health’s commitment to improving health and well-being and transform communities. As the grant-making arm of Christus Health, the Fund partners with each Ministry to support initiatives led by local non-profit community agencies, collaborative, or coalitions addressing health concerns or responding to social, economic and environmental conditions that improve the quality of life for our communities,” William Knous with Christus Good Shepherd said.
In Northeast Texas alone, Knous said that the Christus Fund has invested more than $2.2 million into 38 programs since 2011, when the Fund was first launched. In the Christus Good Shepherd Health System ministry area alone, the Christus Fund has invested more than $500,000 into eight programs since 2019, when the Fund first integrated Christus Good Shepherd into its program.