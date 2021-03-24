Christus Good Shepherd Health System has added more than 7,000 new appointments for COVID-19 vaccination at the Christus Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Longview this Sunday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 31.
As of noon today, around 4,800 of those appointments are still available. The appointments are open to all individuals 16 and older and can be scheduled online at vaccinate.christushealth.org. Individuals in need of assistance or without internet access may schedule by calling 877-335-5746.
Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:
Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.
Note that an appointment is required. However, in the event that some individuals do not show up for their scheduled appointment, notification of available vaccines will be posted on the Christus Good Shepherd Health System Facebook Page, City of Longview page and Mayor Mack’s page at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the hub clinic. The community may come to the Hub Clinic only if you have an appointment or when notification of available vaccines has been posted on these pages — do not arrive early for standby if availability has not been announced. This helps ensure the process runs smoothly and wait times are kept to a minimum as city, county and health care officials work together to vaccinate as many East Texans as possible.