Community members joined in the holiday cheer Monday as Christus Good Shepherd Health Center celebrated its annual Community Christmas Event with Santa, hot chocolate, treats and more.
“We wanted to bring in the local community to participate and enjoy the holiday season, so we brought out Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus today, for our associates and the public to come out, enjoy some of the festivities of the holidays,” said Brett Kinman, hospital administrator. “So we’re just excited to have people to come out, and hope they get a chance to grab some goodies, talk to Santa Claus, tell him what they wanted for Christmas, and just have some good cheer for the community.”
In addition to indulging in yummy treats, attendees participated in a countdown of the grand Christmas tree lighting, took pictures with Santa and viewed Christmas displays, made by hospital staff. The winner of the Christmas display contest was the hospital’s Imaging Department, who created a Christmas elf tree.
“It was very, very nice,” Santa said of all the decorative displays.
“It was a close race, but it looks like, because they are dear to my heart, imaging with the elves (won),” he said, declaring the Imaging Department as the winner.