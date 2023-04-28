Christus Good Shepherd Marshall has been recognized by the American Heart and American Stroke Associations for their expert level care and response time to community members suffering from a stroke.
Christus hospitals in both Marshall and Longview received gold plus honor roll elite status for both stroke care and for type two diabetes care, both of which were awarded due to the systems continued work to follow the Get With The Guidelines program created by the AHA and the ASA.
The Christus Good Shepherd Marshall system held a special recognition ceremony on Thursday this week to honor those members of the hospitals stroke response team, as well as hospital and city’s EMS and fire department who helped the hospital system reach this status.
During the event, community members heard from Dr. Joe Bowers, the head of the Christus stroke response team and a neurology expert, who emphasized the importance of expert stroke care.
“This care is a big deal in our community and in our part of the country as well,” he stated, adding that strokes are the fifth major cause of death in the United States.
Bowers stated that the system was able to receive these awards for two main reasons, the response time between how quickly a stroke patient is identified, treated and transported to the hospital, as well as how consistent and up to date the hospital care of those patients are.
Chief Operating Officer Casey Robertson was also present during the event, presenting awards to both Bryan Wilkinson with systems response team and life flight operations, as well as to members of the Marshall Fire Department, including Chief Reggie Cooper.
Robertson stated that the award would not be possible without the work that both groups do, since they are always the front lines of stroke care before a patient is even transported to the hospital.
“I am proud to be a part of an organization who can achieve these awards with all of our hard work,” Robertson said.
Cooper stated that for the MFD, the biggest aspects of the care is immediate recognition of symptoms, and treating patients on the way to care rather than focusing simply on transport speed.
“I like to say that we take the hospital to you,” Cooper said, “We have everything we need on site, and our people are well trained to recognize and know what needs to be done in an emergency.”
Wilkinson echoed Cooper’s sentiments, stating that keeping in contact with the ER team to be sure the staff is aware of the emergency and prepared to lead to crucial seconds and even minutes reduced from the time it takes to get a stroke patient care.
“When we are notified of a stroke patient, we have our stroke response team ready and waiting in the ER,” said Jill Pyle, the systems stoke program coordinator said, explaining that every second matters when it comes to stroke care.
Using the most up to date medicine and research, Pyle said that the group works to ensure the best care for all patients who enter Christus Good Shepherd.
“You lose 12 million brain cells a minute when you are suffering from a stroke, so every minute, every second matters,” Pyle said.