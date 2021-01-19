CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center — Marshall was awarded an ‘A’in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center — Marshall’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.
The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“To be recognized with an ‘A’ by Leapfrog is an honor we are very proud to receive,” said Brett Kinman, Administrator, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center -Marshall. “Without the tireless dedication of the physicians and all our Associates, this honor would not be possible. Earning this recognition for our safety is a wonderful indication of the commitment this organization exhibits every day toward our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ toward Northeast Texas.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center — Marshall. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center — Marshall was awarded an ‘A’ grade when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. To see CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center — Marshall’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
“CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System is dedicated to providing safe care in all of our facilities,” said Todd Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “Our high safety grades in Marshall and Longview, where we received a B in this Fall’s ratings, are something that everyone here is proud of because of what it means to our patients and this community.”