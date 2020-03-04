Staff Reports
CHRISTUS Health is reassuring the public about COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus. CHRISTUS values the importance of collaboration and coordinated action for the identification and care of patients exhibiting signs of the virus.
Hospital Communications Representative Will Knous said that the hospital will continue to work nonstop in partnership with local, state, regional and federal government authorities to ensure that the process and response reflects the most up-to-date information and guidelines from the CDC.
“Our regional health care community is committed to responding to the needs of each patient in the safest and most effective manner necessary,” Knous said.
He stated that for a number of years, CHRISTUS hospitals and clinics have screened visitors at clinical points of access by inquiring about travel history regarding various evolving infectious disease risks as a standard part of the process.
If a patient meets the current CDC criteria and is exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus, the hospital will isolate the patient in a private room and take proper respiratory precautions to safely assess and treat them.
In the event that possible COVID-19 patients require hospitalization after screening by the Health Department, the hospital identified a portion of CHRISTUS facilities as the best place to isolate and safely care for any potential patients without risk of transmission to other parts of the facility.
The hospital teams train and prepare to treat patients for infectious diseases year-round, and flu season is still ongoing.
“We continue to encourage every member of the community to practice good respiratory hygiene habits, like washing hands frequently and covering mouths while coughing (with your elbow) especially during times like this, where catching the flu is a great risk,” Knous said.
He said that at facilities across CHRISTUS Health, experts convene daily, often more frequently, to review and assess emergency preparedness plans and evaluate the most current information available.
Knous said that the hospital has “many hands on deck during this process working together”.
“Nearly everyone — from physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean — is involved in making sure we can do best for our patients, our Associates and this communities we serve,” Knous said.