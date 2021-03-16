CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System recently improved communication and access to information for both patients and providers with Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR).
With Epic, clinicians and patients benefit from a safe, seamless and integrated set of electronic applications with convenient access to information. The system is designed to facilitate and improve the overall patient care experience at every CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System location in the region.
“CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is proud to be at the forefront of the electronic integration that is revolutionizing how care is provided across the country,” said Todd Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “New tools like Epic and MyChart will make it easier for our patients and doctors to interact, thus improving communication and creating more ways for patients to access health care services.”
Epic also significantly improves the way providers communicate with one another and their patients. Statistics and experience show that it transforms the way health care systems provide patient care, and vastly improves workflow. Epic is an industry leader, regularly named to the top of EHR systems in surveys and winning dozens of national and international awards for quality.
“The EHR provides a comprehensive, single-system approach for the people of this community, including everything from registration to clinical orders, medical records and billing, replacing many of the older systems,” said Suhel Patel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “Epic also improves quality of care by enhancing safety – with Epic, treatment orders, medication orders and documentation are entered directly into the Epic system, greatly reducing any chance of miscommunication and misinterpretation. Additionally, Epic improves accessibility for our caregivers. They can now easily access a single shared medical record for our patients, including history of care received at any other Epic health care provider across the nation.
The fundamental feature that the Epic EHR brings to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd patients is a secure, integrated and unified patient-centered database that works in sync with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic providers. Patients benefit by having their clinical information available to the caregivers at every point of care across the system.
Patients are able to immediately benefit from the convenience and access to information by using MyChart, the electronic patient portal into Epic. By using the MyChart website or smartphone app, patients can quickly and easily perform a wide variety of actions 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week. Patients can view and access medical records, manage appointments, request prescription refills, exchange messages with their providers, view test results, pay bills and more.
With the successful use of Epic across the system, CHRISTUS Health and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic supported facilities have been repeatedly named by the American Hospital Association as among America’s Most Wired. This recognition is given to health systems who are investing in analyzing their data to support new delivery models and effective decision-making, while training clinicians on how to use analytics to improve quality, provide access and control costs.
“At CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, we’re committed to continually improving and expanding access to care. These technologies can help us better serve our communities and support our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Hancock. “In today’s changing health care environment, technology will play an ever-increasing role in supporting high-quality patient care practices and meeting the diverse needs of the communities we serve.”