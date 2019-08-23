It only takes a matter of minutes for a car left in the summer heat to become dangerously hot inside.
With the heat index expected to be more than 100 degrees this week in East Texas, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Marshall will conduct a public demonstration today on just how fast the inside temperature of a closed parked vehicle can climb.
Organizers will put a doll and a thermometer in the backseat of a car. With the windows up, to witness how little time it takes to heat up to a dangerous temperature.
Today’s “Look before You Leave” demonstration is geared towards not only educating the public about the dangers of leaving children in a hot car, but also how to prevent tragedy.
Texas often leads the nation in hot car deaths among children.
Kids and Cars: How to Prevent Tragedy
Never leave your car keys where children can get them.
Keep car doors and trunks locked at all times, even in the garage or driveway.
Teach children not to play in or around cars.
Never leave your child unattended in a car, even if the windows are down and a wind shield shade is in place, not even just to run a quick errand.
Make sure all children leave the vehicle when you reach your destination.
Don’t overlook sleeping infants!
Make sure that the seat belt and seat surface are not too hot before buckling up your child.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd’s Medical Center — Marshall Emergency Room is equipped to deal with the many signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses and regularly does over the summer months. Health officials will be on hand today with expert advice to keep you and your family safe.
The demonstration is at 1 p.m. today at the hospital, located at 811 S. Washington Ave in Marshall.