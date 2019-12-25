STAFF REPORTS
The State Line Missionary and Educational Association brought smiles to the residents of Marshall Manor Nursing Home recently, bearing socks, fruit, books and teddy bears in the spirit of Christmas.
“We thank God for the State Line Missionary and Educational Association for pulling and working together to be a blessing to the community,” said the association’s moderator-elect, Bishop Rickey Moore.
Vice president is Thomas Moore, second vice moderator is Clyde Bennett and secretary is Adrian Lewis.
“We gave away 40 teddy bears,” said Moore. “The staff here is amazing; they’re the best in East Texas.”
In addition to gift giving, the association shared in Christmas singing and administered The Lord’s Supper to those who desired.
Moore said it was a humbling experience to especially visit with a couple of the nursing home’s centenarian residents, including two 101-year-old ladies. The spirit of one 99-year-old woman, joining in the Christmas caroling with them, was also refreshing.
“We’re not just talking about love,” said Moore, who is also pastor of the New Vision Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack. “We’re showing it.”
Churches that participated included New Vision, Old Border Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church, and Sunrise Baptist Church.