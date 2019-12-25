Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church surprised children at Belaire Manor Apartments on Monday, delivering a truckload of toys and gifts for all to enjoy for Christmas.
“We took up toys the last three or four weeks at church and we’re trying to be a beacon in our community,” said Pastor Otis Amy. “This is part of our missions program. What we’re trying to stress is that the church is outside the four walls and we should be a beacon in our community, so we did a toy drive.”
The toy drive is just one of many things the church has partnered to do with the complex that’s home to a host of underserved families.
“In the spring we’ll be doing some sports camps here and also interview training, resume writing and interviewing skill — that sort of thing,” said Amy.
The pastor said Greater Oak Grove decided to adopt the complex for community outreach opportunities following the shooting death of a young father at the grounds, in October.
“There was an unfortunate incident that happened here at Belaire and the young fellow had close family members that come to our church,” said Amy. “So that was a big reason that made us say: ‘Hey, what can we do to be on the proactive side of things instead of always on the reactive side.”
Monday served as a way to spread some cheer amidst the storm. The young residents’ eyes lit as toys were distributed one-by-one.
“I like my toy and I like this because they gave us a toy we didn’t have to pay for,” one 10-year-old boy said as he checked out his new remote control car.
“We just appreciate what they did for the kids,” said Terry Davis as he watched his 3-year-old daughter, Iris, cuddle up to her new doll.
Apartment manager, Gloria Taylor, also thanked the church for their partnership.
“We do appreciate Greater Oak Grove,” said Taylor. “This is our first time since I’ve been here doing a toy drive.”
Amy said he’s very proud of his congregation for their willing spirit.
“We’ve got a variety of toys, dolls, remote control (items), balls — you name it — we got it,” said Amy. “We just tried to tell our congregation to just get a variety for all ages, and we were able to collect three big boxes of toys.
“I’m very proud of Greater Oak Grove for adopting the philosophy of being a church in the community,” he said.