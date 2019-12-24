St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus are teaming up again this year for the annual Christmas Day meal serving event.
David Zeigler with the Knights and former chairman of the event said that he expects to serve 800 meals this year, up from just over 600 at last year’s event.
“It is an important program and we are happy to be a part of it every year,” Zeigler said.
About 90 volunteers, including St. Joseph parish members, Knights and community members gather at the church every year to prepare the plates to pass out to the community.
This year volunteers are able to show up at the church at 9:15 a.m. Christmas morning to begin cutting desserts.
All food is made the night before and reheated in the morning, before being plated by volunteers and prepared for the community.
A large portion of the meals are delivered, also by volunteers, to homebound community members as well as to the jail and the local police and fire departments.
Meals will also be served at the church from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for community members to walk in and enjoy.
“We are also serving all of our volunteers a meal, anyone who walks through our door on Christmas day is getting fed,” Zeigler said.
This is the 11th year the Knights of Columbus are taking part in the event, and the 12th year it is being held.
Zeigler said that the Knights were recognized for their work in this annual event five years ago when they won the national award for service projects for the Knights of Columbus. The group went on to win 4th place for the event internationally as well.
“We are competing with groups from all across the world,” Zeigler said. “That really shows the impact that we are making in this community.”
He said that the event has been able to grow and be successful over the years due to the immense support from the community.
Zeigler said that the originally idea for the event was inspired by Trinity Episcopal Church hosting a similar event for Thanksgiving every year.
The Knights donate desserts to Trinity’s event, so Trinity decided to donate desserts to St. Joseph’s Christmas event.
Golden Coral is also donating 800 rolls for the meals, with the rest of the food being purchased with donated money through the parish.
“We are doing everything that we can to serve the people of Marshall,” Zeigler said. “It is crucial work and we are very happy to do it.”
Any community members interested in volunteering for the event can show up at the parish at 9:15 a.m. no registration needed.