As a gesture of thanks, the newly named New Vision at Hillcrest will be serving free lunch for first responders each first Friday of the month from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The church is located at 2800 George Gregg St., in Marshall, near East Texas Baptist University.
“We are providing lunch for all of the police, sheriff’s office, first responders and EMS workers each Friday of the month, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m.,” said pastor, Dr. Ricky Moore.
The meals are all homemade. This week’s menu includes: greens, hot water cornbread, roast, chicken spaghetti, homemade pies and cake.
The free lunch will be served on a first come, first serve basis. The church invites all first responders to come and grab a bite to eat. The church also welcomes any potential partnering churches to come and participate in this new meal ministry.
“If any other church or company wants to partner with us and serve those who serve our city we would appreciate it,” said Moore. “Again, lunch will be provided to those that serve to make Marshall a safer place. We, the new Vision MBC @Hillcrest appreciate you and pray for you daily.”