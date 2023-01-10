HALLSVILLE — Construction of a multi-use path along Cider Lane between U.S. 80 and Cal Young Road has been completed, and it is now open for use.
The multi-use path was built by the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure the safety of Hallsville students, wheelchair users and other pedestrians, as there was previously no pathway for citizens on the street.
The Hallsville City Council met with TxDOT engineers last Tuesday and was told that the multi-use path was finished and that the final declared blueprints were on their way through the mail.
“We met last Tuesday with TxDOT engineers on the third,” said Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey. “They said everything was completed, and we got the blueprints for it, and they said the final declared prints will be coming in the mail.”
“They did a very good job on it. I’m excited about it,” he continued. “We have a lot of kids that walk up and down that street, so I was excited to get that and give them a safe place.”
The construction of this new pathway was funded by a grant from TxDOT’s Shared Use Path Improvements for the 2019-2022 Rural Transportation Improvement Program. That grant was awarded to the city in 2019.
Mayor Casey was part of the team that helped find funding for this project. After locating a grant writer, the team went out and photographed children walking dangerously in the streets. Following that, proposals for a multi-use path were developed.
THK Construction of Longview worked on the project, which began in June 2022 and ended at the end of October. “Then you had to go back through the approvals and come back and touch things up,” explained Casey.
“I believe the total cost of the project was $975,000,” Casey said.
The mayor stated that the multi-use path was designed with the safety of the school’s students in mind.
The reconstruction of Cider Lane has begun. TxDOT engineers are already hard at work on it, and bids will be issued soon.
The City of Hallsville encourages residents to use the multi-use path to and from school, for exercise, and to walk to some of the area’s restaurants and shopping centers. Citizens are advised to walk on the new path rather than in the street or through yards.