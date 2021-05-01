Residents in the cities of Uncertain and Jefferson will vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1 for city elections. In Uncertain, voters will consider the adoption of a proposed increase in local sales and use tax while in the city of Jefferson they will select three city councilmembers.
According to the city of Uncertain’s ballot, the consideration is for the adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent. The city council voted back in January to propose to increase the sales tax from 1 percent to 2 percent on the May 1 ballot. The motion was made by Councilwoman Trish Jones, and seconded by Councilman Bub Mueller, according to the minute meetings.
The item will be the only consideration on the ballot for the city of Uncertain’s May 1 election.
Terms set to expire this year for the city council were Trish Jones, representing Place 1; Jim Saunders, representing Place 5; and a vacant position for Place 3, but due to no opposition the city council portion of the election has been canceled. Additionally no one filed to fill the vacant seat.
Regarding the proposed local sales and use tax increase, City Secretary Judy VanDeventer said they are hoping to get some funding to help maintain streets.
“Streets are a main concern, although we’re hoping to get a grant to help with our streets too, but we won’t know,” Van Deventer explained previously. “Our application is not due until May 3.
“But we haven’t raised our tax at all, so we thought now was the time to do that so we could get some funds set aside, because streets and drainage are high to do,” Van Deventer added. “And for a little town that doesn’t have a big budget, there’s not much you can do without additional money.”
“That’s the main priority. We’re not dedicating it to that, but that’s why we’re needing it,” she said of the additional funds to hopefully help maintain streets.
Voting will take place today at Uncertain City Hall, located at 199 Cypress Drive in Uncertain.
In the city of Jefferson, five candidates have filed for the ballot, including three incumbents, and one former councilman.
Ward 1 incumbent Jim Finstrom is running unopposed, while Ward 2 councilwoman Tyrani Braddock is being challenged by newcomer and JEDCO board member Robin Moore.
In Ward 3, former councilman and JEDCO board member Richard Turner is challenging incumbent Victor Perot.
Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 at the Fire Station/City Hall located at 102 N. Polk Street in Jefferson.