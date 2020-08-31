A small group of citizens gathered in downtown Marshall on Sunday in order to accomplish several things — to protest police brutality and the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, to encourage residents to register to vote and last but not least, to get out and vote, in order to make a change in regard to systemic racism.
The Conversation and Marshall Against Violence (MAV) teamed up to lead the event.
Blake is a 29-year-old Wisconsin man who was shot seven times by a police officer last week while the officer was trying to detain him after allegedly violating a restraining order stemming from a sexual assault.
Blake survived the shooting, though he is still in the hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin and was paralyzed by his injuries.
The event, called "Raise Your Voice For Justice," allowed residents a platform to talk about their concerns including police brutality, the Confederate statue in downtown and growing concerns with the Marshall Police Department.
"90 percent of homicides in this community are Black," Demetria McFarland, organizer of MAV said at the protest.
McFarland encouraged local police to get to know who lives inside the neighborhoods and for police to either do their jobs correctly or go find another job.
Organizers also encouraged those who might be watching on social media to actually come out to events and make a stand instead of simply leaving the fight online.
Patricia Butler, a speaker at the event, encouraged participants not to settle for good.
"You can have good but if better is available, don't settle," she said. "If we just come together as people, regardless of race, things will be much better. People gave up their lives so we can have our rights, including the right to vote."
Butler also shared a situation with the group that occurred last Wednesday when someone attempted to kick in her front door.
"The police refused to take a report," she said.
Tasha Williams, an organizer with The Conversation, spoke about how many people of color had been killed as a result of police brutality and read names including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Philando Castille, Alton Sterling and many more.
Williams also spoke regarding cars full of counter protesters constantly circling downtown any time a protest regarding Black Lives Matter takes place.
"We see you circling like buzzards," she said. "And it's very, very wrong. It's an intimidation tactic. We aren't trying to destroy anything, we are just talking."
Williams encouraged everyone who is a person of color to simply comply with police demands.
"It doesn't make you less of a man to get on the ground. It makes you smart and alive," she said.
Several white allies also took the opportunity to speak at the event including Jeff Wright and Kaela Ritter.
Ritter brought several attendees to tears as she spoke about recently finding out she is going to have a nephew that will grow up to be a young Black man on the same day as seeing the news coverage of the Blake shooting.
"Don't tell me who I should be afraid of based on the color of your skin," she said.
Wright encouraged everyone to stand up for justice and equality.
"It was very fulfilling to see people get up and speak," Williams said.
Rashia Walton encouraged people to make some "good trouble" at the polling places on Election Day by voting.
In order to gather the community together and to promote voting, two events will be taking place at Sept. 19. The first will be held at West End Park for the Nu'town Revitalization Group for everyone in the community. The Family and Friends time will simply be a time for everyone to come together and enjoy fellowship, regardless of race.
Another event will be held by NAACP where people can register to vote, located at 103 Young Street. More details about both events will be released closer to the events.