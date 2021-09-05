Harrison County residents received a detailed look this week at the future Interstate 369 project at a public meeting hosted by the Texas Department of Public Transportation (TxDOT).
The meeting, which occurred Aug. 30 at the Marshall Convention Center, was well attended by citizens. Attendees were able to look at detailed maps and get information about the project that is slated to begin in 2025 after a long series of public meetings, environmental studies and right-of-way acquisition.
The new roadway is between U.S. 80 and Interstate 20 on the east side of Marshall. According to information featured at the meeting, the six-mile roadway is designated as State Loop 390/U.S. 59 Relief Route, which would be designed to interstate standards and would eventually become part of the future Interstate 369. The project limits will extend from .7 miles north of U.S. 80 to 1.2 miles south of Interstate 20.
This project is proposed because U.S. 59 is the designated route for Interstate 369 and it is an interstate spur in Texas extending from Tenaha to Texarkana. It is also a hurricane evacuation route since U.S. 59 is the route through Harrison County. The project is also being proposed to enhance safety, improve mobility and connectivity for local and through traffic and to improve freight mobility through the Marshall area.
The road itself would have two mainlanes in each direction separated by a grassy median. Access to and from the lanes will only be at ramps with one-way frontage roads that may be constructed in phases.
The anticipated project will require approximately 626 acres of right-of-way with the construction cost estimated at $440 million to be paid with federal and state dollars.
The next steps on the project will be the environmental accessment followed by another public hearing to present the findings from the environmental study. This is anticipated to take place in 2022. Environmental clearance is anticipated in 2022, according to information presented by TxDOT. Right-of-way acquisition would follow environmental clearance and Phase I construction is anticipated to start in 2025.
Those wanting more information on this project can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/atlanta/083121.html to see the presentation that was given on Monday night. Comments about the project are being accepted in a variety of ways until Sept. 15. If viewing the public meeting presentation online, you can simply click on the comment button.
Comments are also being accepted via voicemail at 430-808-2630, email at adrian.walton@txdot.gov or via mail at TxDOT Atlanta District Office, Project Manager Adrian Walton, PE, 701 E. Main Street, Atlanta, TX 75551.