At Thursday’s meeting commissioners addressed concerns over a lack of representation for District 2 after the retirement of Gail Beil that left her seat empty.
The group voted to approve a resolution to hold a special called election to fill the position, but the election will not take place until May 2020.
Community members Kenneth Moon and Leo Morris, both of District Two, spoke at the meeting over their concerns for this time table.
Both men cited the city charter which called for the election to be held within 30 days, and Moon asked the commissioners why an appointment couldn’t be made to fill the position in the interim.
City Attorney Scott Rectenwald said that because the charter was written in 1909 it is out of date, and that state law requires an election be held in a reasonable amount of time.
“We can’t have an election in 30 days any longer, it’s impossible,” he said.
City Manager Mark Rohr and Rectenwald said that the commissioners do have the ability to appoint someone to serve the remainder of Beil’s term before the special election.
Commissioner Vernia Calhoun then made a motion to add an item on the agenda to discuss the best route to appointment someone to the position at the next city meeting set for January.
Also approved at the city meeting were two ordinances amending the city’s 2019 budget.
The first ordinance addressed funds for projects approved by the commission, which totaled a net increase of $280,558.
The second provided for year end adjustments in selected departments, which added $212,000 for the Memorial City Hall project.
Commissioners also approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 14 garbage, trash and weeds of the code of ordinances.
Public Works Director Eric Powell said that the ordinance has not changed since the last approval by the commission.
Powell also spoke to the commission about a resolution to suspend CenterPoint Energy’s proposed effective date for its proposed increase in rates.
By approving the suspension the city is able to gain additional time to hire their own legal consultants and investigate the proposal, according to Powell.
The city also approved a contract with Casey Sloane Construction Company for the new Perkins building project.
Director of Community and Economic Development Wes Morrison presented the project to the commissioners.
“We have had this building since 2009 and only used it through 2014,” Morrison said.
He said that after the building became too run down to utilize the property has simply sat in the down town area.
“If we are asking other businesses to spend money to spruce up their properties we can not just let this sit and not address it,” Rohr said.
The project will be a renovation of the inside of the building, leaving the store front. Rohr said that the city does not have a plan as of yet for what to do with the property but that he and Morrison will be presenting the commission with ideas at a later date.
Additionally, a representative from Knuckols, Duvall, Hallum & Co. presented their findings of an audit on the city’s 2018 fiscal year, which he said got the highest marks available after the group found no issues with the audit.
This is the last regular city meeting scheduled for 2019.