The city commissioners voted to excuse the absence of Commissioner Gail Beil at Thursdays meeting due to health concerns.
Beil has been absent from the Marshall commission for almost seven months, according to commissioner Vernia Calhoun, who expressed concerns at the meeting over the representation for Beil’s district.
Beil represents district two, which overlaps partly with Calhoun’s district.
“We have concerns over in district two, and they are not being represented here,” Calhoun said.
Concern was raised over a lack of regulations regarding city officials long absences due to health concerns, or other issues, which lead Calhoun to request notice from Beil or her doctor regarding her condition and possible return time.
Community member Kenneth Moon also spoke at the meeting about the absence of Beil. He stated that he was a member of district two, and that he felt the needs of his community were not being represented in her absence.
“We have issues we need brought to the table, and those issues are not being addressed,” Moon said.
Though he, along with all of the commissioners, wished Beil well and a speedy recovery, Moon requested that the commissioners ask Beil to step down from her position.
Commissioners also addressed the approval of a Special Use Permit to a lounge to be located at 1207 East Grand Ave at the meeting.
The city chose to table to permit after community members expressed concerns over the addition of the lounge in that area.
Commissioners stated that they hoped to have Wes Morrison, the director of community and economic development, meet with these community members and come up with suggested restrictions to the SUP at the next meeting.
The city approved a $27,000 contract with NewGen Strategies and Solutions to perform a Water/Wastewater Revenue Sufficiency and Rate Design Study.
Public Works Director Eric Powell said that the study will likely be completed by the end of December.
A lease agreement with American Tower for a tower located at 303 W. Burleson Street was also passed at the meeting. The city will receive a one time payment of $275,000 to the general fund.
Mallori James, the director of Tourism and Cultural Arts, brought the commission a new policy regarding the distribution of HOT funds grants in Marshall.
The city approved the new policy, with commissioner Larry Hurta stating he was impressed by the policy.
“I think it is much needed and I really do think it is a great thing to have,” Hurta said.
The city also approved a letter of intent to purchase a new 2020 Frazer Ambulance and related equipment at the rate of $185,498.
The city also approved the dedication plaque for Memorial City Hall, with the addition of the names of six former commissioners. The plaque will not be ready in time for the premiere concert at the hall, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26.
Finally, commissioners voted to have Nov. 7 and Nov. 21 as alternate meeting dated for the next month.