City Commissioners recently approved a new policy regulating Hotel Occupancy Tax fund grants in Marshall.
Mallori James, the Tourism and Marketing Manager for the city, said that the policy is the first to regulate the distribution of Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds in the city.
“There was nothing on the books about how to officially regulate the distribution of funds, or how the different organizations were able to use the money,” James said.
HOT funds are granted to organizations as a reimbursement fund for groups that hold events that bring guests in to local hotels.
In the past organizations would request a certain amount of funds based on the number of events or projects that fell under the HOT funds regulations.
The biggest change in the policy, according to James, was that now each organization has to request separate grants for each different project that they plan for the next year.
To request HOT funds organizations have to meet two requirements, firstly that the event or project increases hotel occupancy and encourages tourism.
Secondly, the project must fall into one of 11 categories including:
The construction, maintenance and operation of a convention or visitor center;
Facilities and personnel for the registration of convention delegates;
Advertising and promotional programs to attract tourists;
Encouragement and promotion of the arts;
Historical restoration and preservation projects;
Advertising to encourage tourists to visit historic sites and museums;
Signage directing the public to sights and attractions frequently visited by tourists;
Certain transportation systems serving tourists and hotel guests; and, for certain cities, sporting events for which the majority of participants come from out of town;
Qualifying sports facilities that routinely host regional or national tournaments; and coliseums or multiuse facilities.
James said that the new policy also places more requirements on organizations to track the influx of tourism and hotel guests.
She said that during these events and projects organizations will be required to pass out surveys to at least 10 percent of their guests to detail where they are staying, what purchases they may have made in town, and other details.
The deadline for HOT funds for the next year is Dec. 2, according to James, who said that because of the policy change she is working with organizations to help them understand the new policy and meet the deadline.
James worked on the creation of this new policy for about nine months, along side Planning and Development Director Wes Morrison.