Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth announced new procedures in the daily operation of the City of Marshall Police Department Animal Control and Shelter at 607 East End Blvd South in Marshall.
In response to the COVID-19 threat and with hopes to reduce exposure, the following procedures will be followed from March 19 to April 15.
- No visitors or tours will be granted at any time.
- Intake will be curb side only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday by appointment only. Call (903) 935-4530 to schedule an appointment.
- Adoptions and fosters will be by appointment only with one person allowed in the facility at a time. The customer must sanitize before entering the facility. Please call (903) 935-4530 to schedule an appointment.
- Emergency calls only: wildlife, injured animal, vicious animal, and animal cruelty. No “stray” calls will be accepted from March 19 to April 15.
- We will only accept 3 Community Services workers at a time. They will sign up in advance with Animal Control Officers. The signup sheet will be placed under the carport.