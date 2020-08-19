The city of Marshall will host a public meeting regarding the proposed 2021 budget during the next commissioners meeting, scheduled for Aug. 27.
To prepare for the hearing, the city released a copy of the proposed budget last week, which outlines a perfectly balanced budget with the total revenue and expenditures for the year estimated at $30,815,565.
This is similar to the balanced budget adopted by the commission in 2020, though the city’s revenue, and therefore expenses, did drop from 2020 by about $1,000,000 or 2.019 percent.
According to cover letter to the budget, written by City Manager Mark Rohr, this is due to a number of factors including loss of funding from red light cameras, loss of production of a major local industry and reduced TASPP funds from the state.
Even with these revenue streams being lost to the city, the property tax rate is not proposed to be raised with the new budget, remaining at $.54 per $100 valuation, the same as the past six years.
Within the budget the city outlines a number of projects that will be the focus of funding in the new year, including the new Animal Adoption Center, which is scheduled to start construction this Fall.
Downtown Redevelopment and the Neighborhood Revitalization plan are also funded through the new budget, with the Department of Community and Economic Development receiving about $20,000 more than in 2019.
An additional $95,000 is budgeted for use in razing dilapidated structures within city limits.
A number of capital improvements to the water and sewer funds are also added into the proposed budget, including an increase of $25,000 budgeted for street improvements. Along with this increase, the parks and recreation department did see a cut to its budget by about $105,000 from 2019.
In total, the Public Works Department will receive an additional $160,000 over last year if the proposed budget were approved.
Additional appropriations were made for the purchase of three defibrillators for the EMS department, as well as replacement equipment for Fire, Police, Public Works and Planning departments in the city.
The addition of a new position for the Code Enforcement department for lawn mowing is also added to the budget, as well as a fee for the consultation of a grant writer, to help the city find alternative funding to reach the goals outlined in the 2019 Mobilize Marshall plan.
Merit raises for non-civil servant personnel are also included in the budget, as well as a one-time increase for civil service employees who are topped out.
The city is also taking the first steps in a two year process which would increase its appropriations to the Firefighter’s Retirement Fund. A plan is put in place to reach the city’s recommended level of contribution to the fund by 2022.
A public hearing will be scheduled for the virtual commissioner meeting on Aug. 27, at 6 p.m., and is a separate agenda item than the regular citizens comments portion.
For a copy of the proposed budget or for instructions on how to virtually attend the meeting go to www.marshalltexas.net.