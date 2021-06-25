The city of Marshall councilmembers approved a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement with the newly proposed Piney Park during Thursday’s city council meeting.
The agreement states that the developer intends to construct improvements to the property and enter into a 50 year lease with Piney Park, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, to operate a seasonal holiday park and commercial development, the idea for which was presented to council during the last meeting.
The developer and Piney Park through the agreement would invest no less than $2,500,000 into the property, as well as retain 10 part time employees during the Christmas season.
In return, the city agrees to spend no more than $195,000 to construct Martin Lake Loop on a portion of the land, as well as maintain the road in the future at additional cost to the city.
Two additional items on the agenda addressing the annexation of the property into the Marshall city limits were removed from the agenda without being discussed.
Rohr said that the items were removed for procedural issues, and that they would be reinstated at the next council meeting.
Acting City Attorney Scott Rectenwald said that the city must complete within 120 days after they accept the site prep by the company.
Also during the meeting Rush Harris with MEDCO presented to council for approval of an expenditure exceeding $50,000 as an incentive for project Tarpon. The expenditure was approved by councilmembers.
Project Tarpon is an ongoing agreement between MEDCO and an oil gas service company Eastern Energy Services that wishes to expand in the Marshall city limits.
The company was originally formed in 1993, with a new owner taking over in 2020, and is currently housed in Longview. Harris said that the company indicated that they have outgrown their Longview space, and are looking to expand at the larger location in Marshall.
Eastern Energy Services has already purchased a building in the Marshall Business Park, at the old Weatherford location, and plans to update the facility and add additional job opportunities and economic benefits within the city.
Harris said the lot has sat vacant for the last five years or more with minimal use.
With the approved investment, the company has promised 50 new employees, that are general labor, shop and facility personnel, with an average wage of $70,000 with benefits.
Eastern Energy Services will also investment at least $1,000,000, to new structures and improvements in their new building, on top of additional new equipment instillation and the purchase of the building itself.
“I would like to thank MEDCO for bringing this to our city, this is a much needed employment opportunity,” said Councilmember Vernia Calhoun. “This looks like it is going to be a good fit.”
Police Chief Cliff Carruth also presented to councilmembers on Thursday on a resolution to approve authorizing fees and fines for animal control and the animal adoption center, which was approved by council.
The resolution states that in order to save money and staff time council should set rates and fees to be charged for Animal Services by resolution rather than continual updates to the Code of Ordinances.
Carruth said that most of the previous fees were set 20 to 25 years ago, and that they needed to be updated. To do so, he said that they looked at successful shelters in East Texas and took an average fee estimate from them to set the new rates.
He added that the additional money coming in through the shelter will assist in funding for medical care for the animals in need at the shelter, helping the shelter to continue their goal of lowering the kill rate.
“It does help us move our goal closer to being a no kill facility,” Carruth said.
The approval of the resolution authorized this change, as well as instating fees which are now $50 and up for all adult dogs and cats, and $100 and up for all puppies and kittens less than six months old. Additional fees for animal reclaims from the shelter, boarding and microchips as well as other fees.
The resolution states that certain exceptions, including the placement of harder to place animals, will be considered.
Public Works Director Eric Powell also presented to council on Thursday on a proposed new contract for Coagulant for the city of Marshall.
Due to an increase in product pricing, the city’s current provider of Coagulant, a chemical used to treat surface water, notified them that they would be unable to enter into a third and final extension of their current contract with the city.
For this reason, Powell proposed that the city award the contract to Brenntag Southwest, Inc., in the amount of $0.2557\pound, the lowest of the three bids the city received for the project.
Council approved this bid unanimously, with an estimated total project cost of over $171,000.
One community member came forward to speak during the citizens comments portion of the meeting, Marshall native Exzentrius Sturdivant, who now lives in Fort Worth.
Sturdivant said that he is a 2006 graduate of Marshall High School, and that his mother still lives locally in the “Sunny South” neighborhood, located in the area of Elysian Fields Road and Travis Street.
He said that he wanted to address the issues in that area with council, bringing up issues with the drainage in the area and lack of access to parks and other recreational resources. Sturdivant said that he hoped council would consider the neighborhood when addressing their next budget.
“I don’t want to see the Sunny South disappear,” he said.
Near the end of the meeting, council went into closed session to consider, discuss and deliberate the sale of property. After closed session, council voted to assign staff to post for sale three properties discussed in the session.