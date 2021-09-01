During last week’s city council meeting councilmembers approved a number of agenda items that brought Marshall closer to being one of only a few small towns in Texas with a state recognized Cultural District.
The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) currently recognizes 37 cities in Texas that have cultural districts, with many larger cities like Dallas and San Antonio recognized with more than one.
A cultural district is defined by the TCA as a hub of cultural and historical significance within a city, these hubs are then organized to harness the power of the city’s cultural resources to stimulate economic development and community revitalization.
“The biggest question that I get asked is ‘what is a cultural arts district?’ and it really is just the main arts part of our town, which draws in tourism and interest from the arts community,” said Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez.
Ramirez has been working on the project for the last four months, meeting with community representatives and local artists to best determine the boundaries of the new cultural district.
The boundaries, which were approved unanimously through an ordinance during last Thursday’s meeting, encompass Ginocchio Street, from North Bolivar to North Franklin, North Washington from Ginocchio Street to Grand Avenue, the majority of the Marshall downtown going North to South from Grand Avenue to Cricket Street, and West to East from Washington Street to Columbus Street, as well as the block where the Starr Family Home State Historic Site is located.
Ramirez said that the boundaries were created to encompass many of the city’s most significant historical and cultural establishments, which include the Historic T&P Depot, the Marshall downtown including the Historical Harrison County Courthouse and museum and the Michelson Museum of Art, as well as much more.
“In June 2019, when I began as a brand new council member, our city held Mobilize Marshall which was a large gathering of our citizens in a format that gave everyone the opportunity to address issues of importance to them. One of the recurrent themes was to promote the arts in Marshall particularly around the downtown area where there are already art-based resources like the Michelson Museum,” Mayor Amy Ware said. “It’s had wide-spread support amongst the art community (as also seen from their support Thursday night). The CAD also ties in with our continued emphasis on both downtown and economic development.”
Along with the creation of boundaries for the district, councilmembers also approved an ordinance on Thursday to make a text amendment to the zoning ordinance, to allow for different types of micro-brewery, distillery and winery businesses to operate in downtown Marshall.
Ramirez said these two actions taken by councilmembers last week brought the city one large step forward in the process of becoming officially state recognized.
“This really is the first step, especially the addition of the micro-breweries in downtown, because one of the criteria for state recognition is having some type of nightlife, and that will offer the perfect opportunity for that,” Ramirez said.
In fact, she said that one company is already in the process of renovating properties in downtown Marshall to open one of these micro-breweries within the next two to three years.
“It’s vital, and it will be right down the road from the planned pocket park, which I hope to have be the hub of the cultural district,” Ramirez said.
The pocket park, which is planned to be created in the old Perkins Building lot, appropriately named the Perkins Pocket Park, is a project the city’s Public Works Department is currently in the middle of constructing.
City staff received funding for the project as part of the Lowes 100 Hometowns Program, and plans to complete the new park by October 2021.
Ramirez said that the creation of the park will offer the city another small stage venue for live performances in downtown, as well as additional outdoor seating and mural art to continue to improve the look and feel of Marshall.
“We hope to promote the arts in the downtown and will be initiating that effort with the pocket park we are working on now,” City Manager Mark Rohr said. “It can grow into something meaningful and can lead to funding opportunities with the state.”
Rohr continued that the cultural district was one of the goals outlined in the city’s Mobilize Marshall plan, which emphasized making downtown a destination, supporting museums and supporting more live events and festivals.
“That project was listed under the heading of Downtown Redevelopment, as downtown growth and the Arts go hand-in-hand. One benefits the other. In the beginning, it won’t amount to a lot, but it sets the stage to grow into something more meaningful,” Rohr said.
Ramirez estimated that in another two years, the city will be able to officially have state recognized status as a cultural district, something that would open them up to a number of grant opportunities to help the city with continued growth.
“There’s a variety of things we can use them for in the arts, like additional signage for our historical downtown, for the lampposts repair and maintenance, there’s so many,” Ramirez said.
She emphasized that the creation of the cultural district is not to change the downtown, but rather to emphasize and revitalize what Marshall already has to offer.
“My goal is to have downtown Marshall be a reflection of the city, to showcase its historical features and the true feeling of downtown,” Ramirez said.