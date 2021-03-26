During Thursday’s city council meeting acting city attorney Scott Rectenwald presented a new water loss forgiveness policy to councilmembers, which was approved unanimously.
The new policy allows for elimination or reduction of water bills when the city declares a state of emergency, such an a tornado or flood, or the recent winter weather storm.
This policy, which was already applied to the city’s last water bill, allows community members with unusually high water consumption rates during a state of emergency, to provide proof that the damage from the disaster caused the high water usage to city officials.
If the proof falls under these new policy guidelines, the high water bill can be reduced or even eliminated to offer community members relief after emergency events.
“Essentially it provides that if there is a disaster declared, if someone can provide proof of damage to their home or plumbing to the building manager, and they determine that the water loss was caused by the damage, then the building manager can reduce the charge for the next three months usage,” Rectenwald said.
DURING THE MEETING
City councilmembers also approved an agreement to allow Rectenwald to retain Professor Michael Morrison, the Boswell Chair of Law for Baylor University School of Law, to provide the legal services and guidance the city will need to evaluate the population numbers and redistrict in a manner that complies with federal and state legal and constitutional requirements.
After the 2020 census, the city is required to evaluate population numbers and consider redistricting; something that Morrison assisted the city with before, after the 2010 census.
The agreement would be for the same fee that Morrison charged in 2010 for the service, providing for a retainer of $10,000 which is payment in full if redistricting is not necessary, or $18,500 total if redistricting is required.
City Manager Mark Rohr also presented on two new Small Business Grant program applications during the meeting, which were both approved for the maximum grant amount by councilmembers.
Wilson’s Insurance Agency LLC and Professional Image Consultants LLC were both approved for grants of $2,500; with their approval the city has officially approved 36 applications to this grant program since it was created.
Councilmembers also inducted a new appointment to the Keep Marshall Beautiful Board, which advises the council on issues related to littering and property appearance. Mallori James, the Tourism and Cultural Arts Director presented on the item to the council.
Lillian Banks was approved to the board, adding to the current list of members which include Susan Marshall, Ashli Dansby, Angelita Jackson, Cheryle Carpenter, Zonita Bailey and Stacy Burns.
Additionally, Mayor Terri Brown officially proclaimed the month of March in Marshall to be “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month” during the meeting.
Brown read from a proclamation made by Governor Greg Abbott, stating that according to the state of Texas 480,000 children in the state currently have developmental disabilities.
“The hope and dreams of these young Texans do not differ from the aspirations of all Texans – to be self sufficient, to work and earn a living, practice their faith and help support their community,” Abbott said in the declaration. “Each year we dedicate March to raising awareness about developmental disabilities, and highlight the importance of including all people of all abilities in every aspect of community life.”
Councilmembers broke into closed session at the end of the meeting.