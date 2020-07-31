The city of Marshall is recently announced the reopening of the outdoor Marshall City Arena at 3310 Poplar St. starting Aug. 14 to events.
While events are opening back up at the arena, spectators are still not allowed during the events until further notice by the city.
According to a press release from the city the Marshall Reopening Committee, comprised of city employees, met on July 29 and determined that the reopening of the facility with certain precautions in place is a “positive step forward”.
City officials did not expound upon the reason for the creation of the Marshall Reopening Committee or who the members of the group are by press time.
Along with banning observers from the events hosted at the arena, all participants will be required to wear masks and social distance with a minimum of six feet of space.
The city press release also added that all participants will submit signed health waivers at event registrations.
On Saturday Arena Manager Byron Ford and Equipment Manager Kaleb Neu will begin preparing the facility to host events. For bookings, contact Ford at (903) 935-4504.