The city will hold a special meeting Oct. 3 where they will vote on the second reading of an ordinance regulating mobile food vendors in Marshall.
The ordinance will regulate where and how long food truck vendors are able to set up their businesses around Marshall, and has been edited four times since the original version presented to commissioners about a month ago.
Commissioners will also vote on two change orders for contracts with Casey Slone Construction and Schindler Elevator Corporation regarding the Memorial City Hall renovation project.
The city will also hear the semiannual report by the Marshall Economic Development Corporation.
They will also consider a resolution regarding nominations for directors of the Harrison Central Appraisal District.
The meeting will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the City Hall building. Meetings are open to the public.