At tonight’s City Commission Meeting beginning at 6 p.m., City Manager Mark Rohr will present the work of the Animal Adoption Center Committee. His presentation will include a rendering of the new adoption center, the proposed site plan, the proposed floor plan, method of payment for the improvement and the timetable for completion of this project. The meeting is open to the public.
In response to the city manager's presentation, the Marshall City Commission will consider approval of a Resolution authorizing the issuance of a Request for Qualifications and Proposals (RFQ/RFP), utilizing the Design/Build Contract Method of project delivery, seeking qualifications and proposals from qualified respondents for the development, design and construction of a new animal adoption center.