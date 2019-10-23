A slew full of agenda items are on tap for Thursday’s commissioners meeting including potentially approving a water and wastewater rate study contract.
The meeting will be held at town hall Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
During the meeting commissioners will vote to approve an amendment to the Municipal Maintenance Agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for mowing services.
The group will also vote on interlocal agreements with Harrison County for public library services, ambulance and rescue services, for Wonderland of Lights and for inmate services.
Commissioners will also conduct a public hearing and consider approval for a special use permit for a lounge to be located at 1207 East Grand Ave.
The city will also cast their votes for the Harrison Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.
A lease agreement with American Tower for the construction of a tower located at 303 W. Burleson St. will also be considered.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will also present to the commissioners a request to enter into a contract with NewGen Strategies and Solutions for the group to perform a study of the Water/Wastewater Revenue Sufficiency and Rate Design.
Commissioners will consider the approval of a policy to distribute HOT funds grants and a signed letter of intent authorizing the purchase of a 2020 Frazer Ambulance and related equipment.
November meeting schedules will also be considered, with alternate dates potentially being set for Nov 7 and 21.