City officials recently approved a contract with NewGen Strategies and Solutions for a water/wastewater revenue sufficiency and rate design study.
The study will cost $27,000 according to Director of Public Works Eric Powell, who said he hopes to have a draft of the findings to present to the commission before the end of the year.
Powell said that the purpose of the study is to determine if the current rates are sustainable in covering the overall costs of maintenance for the Public Works Department, as well as funding future maintenance.
He explained that a rate study is usually conducted about every 10 years, with the last one likely occurring around 2008 or 2009, before Powell started in the position.
Powell said that the goal is to make sure the city is in a stable financial situation before the beginning of 2020, where they will begin to implement a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for the next two to five years.
The CIP is a result of the Mobilize Marshall plan, where citizens requested to have consistent funding for road maintenance and other public works issues.
The city currently raises the water rate by an average of 2.5 percent every year.
Powell said that with this consistent gradual rate increase he does not expect the study to suggest a significant spike in the rates for the community.
“Many people become concerned when there is a rate study that it means the rates going to go up and it is more money from them, that is not necessarily the case,” Powell said, “They could suggest no additional increase, or a very modest increase to help cover our costs.”
He said that unless something “truly bizarre” happens during the study, the chance of a dramatic rate increase is very minimal.
Along with determining the financial stability of the city, NewGen Strategies and Solutions will also suggest the best forms of funding the CIP to the city.
Powell said that the company is aware of the changes the city hopes to make within the CIP and will determine the best forms of funding for those projects.
“They are the financial people. They have their finger on the pulse when it comes to those things, so they are able to give us the most updated information,” Powell said.