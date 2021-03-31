The city of Marshall Public Works Department is continuing the second phase of its Street Improvement Plan this week, installing a 2-inch overlay on South Garrett Street.
This portion of the project began Tuesday morning, starting at Highway 43 and going north up to Johnson Street. Residents who live in these areas will experience delays as the paving process takes place.
The program is an aspect of the Mobilize Marshall plan, created by the city with community input in 2019. One of the priority issues councilmembers chose to mark on the plan when it was created was streetscaping, due to the high demand from the community for better roads.
In 2020 the Street Improvement Plan was announced, with Public Works Director Eric Powell presented a list of roads that needed work done within the city limits, and what kind of repairs needed to be made to those roads.
The plan outlined 25 streets in need of overlay work, which would total 7,713 tons at the total cost of $809,911, including South Garrett Street.
An additional 11 roads were marked for pulverization, with a total area of 15,407 and a total cost of $308,133. Three roads were also marked for mill and pave totaling 21,876 in area and 2,516 tons, with a total cost of $328,133.
The total program cost was marked for $1,446,177.