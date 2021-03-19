City of Marshall Public Works Department is continuing work on the second phase of 2020 Street Improvement program this week.
On Thursday, construction began on Price Street and Burleson Street in town, two roads marked for needed repair through Director of Public Works Eric Powell.
According to the contract specifications for the program, construction will take place on Burleson Street from Davis Street to the end of the road, and Price Street from East Austin Street to Grand Avenue (Hwy 80).
Both streets were marked for mill and pave, and city officials warned that community members in those areas will likely experience delays as the project moves forward.
These two streets are part of the second phase of this program, originally announced in June 2020.
The program is an aspect of the Mobilize Marshall plan, created by the city with community improvement in 2019. One of the priority issues councilmembers chose to mark on the plan when it was created was streetscaping, due to the high demand from the community for better roads.
In March 2020 Powell presented a list of roads that needed work done within the city limits, and what kind of repairs needed to be made to those roads.
The plan outlined 25 streets in need of overlay work, which would total 7,713 tons at the total cost of $809,911.
An additional 11 roads were marked for pulverization, with a total area of 15,407 and a total cost of $308,133. Three roads were also marked for mill and pave, including the two currently under construction, totaling 21,876 in area and 2,516 tons, with a total cost of $328,133.
The total program cost was marked for $1,446,177.