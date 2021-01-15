During the first city council meeting of the new year on Thursday, Councilmembers approved a contract with D and D Pipeline Consultants LLC of Longview on Thursday for the completion of the Travis Street Water Main Improvement project.
Director of Public Works Eric Powell said that this project will completely replace the existing Travis Street pipeline, which is 82 years old.
Five bids were submitted initially for the project, with Director of Public Works Eric Powell recommending a bid with D and D Pipeline Consultants at the price of $589,541.
Additionally, eight local small businesses received grants through the city’s Small Business Grant program during the meeting, with all businesses receiving the maximum amount of grant money possible, at $2,500.
Businesses included Choices Barber and Beauty Shop, Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill, Soul Palace, Pic and Pay Deli, What About Burgers Grill, Patterson Floors & Custom, Shields Insurance Agency and East Texas Driving School.
City councilmembers also considered the city's year long schedule for meetings, approving the current schedule and altering only one meeting date to move the meeting on Nov. 11 to Nov. 10. The schedule in its entirety is available online at marshalltexas.net.
Councilmembers also approved changes to the Marshall Fire Fighters' Relief and Retirement fund during the meeting Thursday, increasing the city’s contribution by 1 percent.
These changes also include an increase in the employee contribution rate from 14 percent to 16 percent for 2021.
The city’s rate increased to 20.8 percent when approved, after the increase was prompted by a letter the board to City Manager Mark Rohr in July 2020 requesting that the city increase its contribution by 2 percent effective Jan 1.
Rohr said that the city plans to increase by only one percent this year, and will increase by an additional 1 percent in 2022. The money for this increase is already set aside in the city’s budget.
Councilmembers then broke into closed session to discuss personnel matters, before closing the meeting two hours later.